Home > India > Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir's Sonamarg | Watch

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

Shocking CCTV footage shows a massive avalanche hitting Sonamarg in J&K, sweeping past a tourist resort. No casualties reported so far.

Shocking CCTV footage shows a massive avalanche hitting Sonamarg. (Photo: X/@navdeepdahiya55)
Shocking CCTV footage shows a massive avalanche hitting Sonamarg. (Photo: X/@navdeepdahiya55)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 28, 2026 01:13:27 IST

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir's Sonamarg | Watch

A powerful avalanche hit the Sonamarg region in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Tuesday evening, sending a huge wave of snow across local hotels and structures. Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or major property damage occurred in the incident.

Officials said the avalanche struck around 10:12 pm near the truck yard and Sarbal area of Sonamarg, following heavy snowfall since Monday evening. The sudden surge of snow prompted authorities to issue safety alerts for residents and tourists in nearby avalanche-prone zones.

Dramatic CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Several CCTV cameras installed in hotels captured the breathtaking moment the avalanche struck. The videos, now circulating widely on social media, show snow sweeping across buildings and structures with incredible force, highlighting the sheer scale of the disaster.

Authorities have confirmed the footage is genuine, emphasizing that despite the dramatic visuals, no one was harmed.

Officials on High Alert

Local authorities have deployed teams to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. “The snow from the avalanche swept across nearby houses and structures. We are keeping a close watch and advising everyone to remain cautious in high-risk areas,” said a senior official.

The avalanche came a day after the district administration had issued warnings of potential high-intensity avalanches in Sonamarg and surrounding regions.

Heavy Snowfall Impacts Tourists Across Kashmir

The avalanche coincides with heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the past few days. Thousands of tourists visiting popular winter destinations have been stranded in hotels, on roads, and in vehicles due to blocked routes.

Sonamarg, a key tourist destination known for its scenic beauty and winter activities, experienced moderate to heavy snowfall in the last 24 hours, making avalanche risks higher than usual.

Safety Advisory for Residents and Tourists

Authorities continue to urge residents and tourists to exercise caution in avalanche-prone areas. Visitors are advised to follow official instructions, avoid venturing into risky zones, and remain vigilant until conditions improve.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 1:13 AM IST
Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Massive Avalanche Engulfing A Tourist Resort In Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonamarg | Watch

