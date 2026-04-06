‘My Disability Made Him Uncomfortable’: Specially-Abled Woman Denied Rapido Ride, Video Sparkes Outrage On Social Media, Watch

A video of a young woman has gone viral on social media where she is accusing a ride-hailing driver who refused to take her because she disabled. The incident has shown how disabled people face ongoing challenges when they attempt to access essential services.

The woman in the viral video explained that a Rapido driver did not allow her wheelchair in his vehicle even though there was enough space inside it. She said the driver did not refuse because of space issues, but because he was uncomfortable with her disability. She called the incident not just an inconvenience, but discrimination.

What The Woman Has To Say About The Issue?

The woman took this issue to social media platform Instagram where she wrote “This is not ‘inconvenience.’ This is discrimination. Today, a @rapidoapp driver refused to take my wheelchair in his cab. Not because there wasn’t space. But because my disability made him uncomfortable. He refused to listen or try at all. My wheelchair is not optional. My right to travel is not negotiable”.

She also said “If your service is “for everyone”, – then it has to include everyone”.

“Disability sensitisation is a must for all cab drivers, and more importantly, basic decency is a must for all human beings.🙏 Do better @rapidoapp tag @rapidoapp in the comments so that this person doesn’t discriminate with anyone ever again!” she added.

“Discrimination against a disabled girl.” 😡 A Rapido driver refused to take a disabled girl’s wheelchair in his cab. He didn’t even try to cooperate or listen. So insensitive! If your cab service is “for everyone,” how can your discriminate against the disabled? pic.twitter.com/epeNZrzvAE — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) April 5, 2026







How Did The People React To It?

The post spread rapidly and many people reacted with anger and disappointment about the driver’s behavior. Many users stated that the driver’s behavior shows that people still lack awareness and sensitivity towards the disabled.

Many also stated that accessibility remains a major issue, not just in transport but also in workplaces, infrastructure, and public spaces.

The comment section had a mixed reaction to the incident. Many people supported the woman and criticised what had happened to her, while some people shared their own experiences and opinions.

A physiotherapist said “I’m so sorry that you had to face this, as a physiotherapist, I work with individuals every day who are striving to regain independence, mobility, and confidence. A wheelchair is not a limitation, it is a means of freedom. Denying someone access to basic services like transportation is not just inconvenient, it directly impacts their dignity, participation, and quality of life.”

Another user, identifying himself as a cab driver says, “I am also a cab driver working with Ola, Rapido, and Uber. Whenever I get passengers who are unable to walk or those using wheelchairs, I always give them first priority. I personally open the door, adjust the seat, and assist them in getting in safely. After the trip, I make sure to help them get down safely as well. I’m not sure why the driver behaved in that manner. I kindly request all drivers to be more responsible and considerate. Please do not behave like this, as it is not right”.

However, many people had a different opinion, saying that riders have their right to refuse a ride if they are not comfortable.

One user commented that “Uski choice hai, he is not your slave. Agar koi aapko ‘No’ bolta hai, toh aap uska character assassination social media par karenge? Agar vo comfortable nahi hai, toh mana kar diya.”

These kinds of comments sparked more outrage, as many people stated that such reactions show social biases and insensitive thinking still exists.

How Did Rapido Respond To It?

After a huge backlash from users across the country, Rapido issued an apology by responding to the incident in the comments, they wrote, “Hi Pratishtha, we sincerely apologise for the captain’s behavior. This is absolutely unacceptable and not in line with the values and service standards we uphold at Rapido. Please help us with your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM so that we can look into this on priority.”

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