Home > India > 'My Statement Was Twisted, Never Think To Contest Outside NDA': Chirag Paswan Rebuts Exit Buzz

‘My Statement Was Twisted, Never Think To Contest Outside NDA’: Chirag Paswan Rebuts Exit Buzz

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan has refuted all speculations that he is going to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating, "I am with NDA. There is no question of leaving NDA. My statement was twisted."

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 15, 2025 13:44:03 IST

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan has refuted all speculations that he is going to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating, “I am with NDA. There is no question of leaving NDA. My statement was twisted.”

He said, “As long as the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi, I cannot even think of leaving the NDA.” For creating rumours, he slammed the Opposition, “The opposition only wants to create the misconception that there are cracks in the NDA alliance so that they can gain some political mileage out of it.”

“The NDA is a winning combination in Bihar, and they will win more than 225 seats and form the government, “Paswan added.

He alleged that the Opposition to creating a rift in the NDA. They want Chirag Paswan to separate from the NDA, but their intention will never be fulfilled. 

Speaking to media persons, Chirag Paswan put an end to speculations of separation from the NDA. He said that some people want a situation like 2020 to happen again, but it will not happen.

U-Turn? Chirag Alleges Opposition Of Creating Rumours 

Earlier, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Then, he said that he is saddened to support such a government which cannot curtail the rising crime, adding that I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gone out of control.

Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, and the BJP is the alliance partner in Bihar with the Janata Dal (United).

Paswan’s comment came months ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. 

