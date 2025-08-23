LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Thousands of people on Saturday participated in celebrations of the centuries-old Marbat festival. They came to the streets to mark this unique cultural tradition, which is celebrated every year during the month of Bhadrapada.

Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 15:16:33 IST

Thousands of people on Saturday participated in celebrations of the centuries-old Marbat festival. They came to the streets to mark this unique cultural tradition, which is celebrated every year during the month of Bhadrapada.

The day drew the procession of giant effigies called Marbats, crafted from bamboo, paper, and cloth. These figures represent evil forces, social evils, or unpopular issues troubling society.

Alongside them, smaller effigies called Badgyas, symbolising demons and negative tendencies, are also taken out.

What Is Marbat Festival?

The Marbat festival is a traditional festival of Nagpur, celebrated usually in the month of August or September. During the festival, effigies are set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good.

Key Features Of Marbat Festival? 

  1. The festival is mainly celebrated in Nagpur.
  2. Two types of effigies are paraded during a procession.
  3. The first one is called the Marbat, made of wood, bamboo, and cloth. And, the second one is called Badgyas, symbolising negative tendencies.
  4. In Colours, the effigies are of two types – black and yellow. The black one is called the Kali Marbat, and the Yellow one is called Pivli. 

ALSO READ: NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

Tags: MarbatMarbat festival

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil
Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil
Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil
Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?