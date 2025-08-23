Nagpur Celebrates Marbat Festival, Effigies Paraded Marking Triumph Of Good Over Evil

Thousands of people on Saturday participated in celebrations of the centuries-old Marbat festival. They came to the streets to mark this unique cultural tradition, which is celebrated every year during the month of Bhadrapada.

The day drew the procession of giant effigies called Marbats, crafted from bamboo, paper, and cloth. These figures represent evil forces, social evils, or unpopular issues troubling society.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Nagpur witnessed the centuries-old Marbat festival, a unique cultural tradition celebrated every year during the month of Bhadrapada. Known for its vibrant processions and sharp social messages, the festival draws thousands of citizens onto the streets of… pic.twitter.com/VUuXK8erjn — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Alongside them, smaller effigies called Badgyas, symbolising demons and negative tendencies, are also taken out.

What Is Marbat Festival?

The Marbat festival is a traditional festival of Nagpur, celebrated usually in the month of August or September. During the festival, effigies are set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil and the triumph of good.

Key Features Of Marbat Festival?

The festival is mainly celebrated in Nagpur. Two types of effigies are paraded during a procession. The first one is called the Marbat, made of wood, bamboo, and cloth. And, the second one is called Badgyas, symbolising negative tendencies. In Colours, the effigies are of two types – black and yellow. The black one is called the Kali Marbat, and the Yellow one is called Pivli.

