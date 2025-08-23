LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > India > NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released special modules on India's space programme, tracing India’s space journey.

NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country's Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing
NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country's Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 14:17:11 IST

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released special modules on India’s space programme, tracing India’s space journey.

It depicts the country’s rise from carrying rockets on bicycles and bullock carts in the 1960s to emerging as one of the world’s most cost-efficient space powers with landmark missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

The module has been designed with photographs, diagrams and timelines to help students understand the country’s space journey.

It highlights how the Indian National Committee for Space Research set up in 1962 under Vikram Sarabhai, which grew into the Indian Space Research Organisation. The set-up went on to script achievements that have placed India among leading spacefaring nations.

Our missions are low-cost and simple but high-tech and robust designs; self-reliant in most of its space programmes; these are synergetic and focused,” the module notes, summing up ISRO’s approach to space exploration, ANI reported.

The two modules pay tribute to India’s astronaut Rakesh Sharma who became the first Indian to travel to space in 1984 on a Soviet mission and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who in June 2025 became the first Indian to stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

It recalls the launch of Aryabhata in 1975, India’s first satellite, and the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE), which brought television to villages across India.

The early days are contrasted with present-day feats such as Chandrayaan-3’s historic south pole landing in 2023, which made India the first nation to touch down in that region of the Moon.

The module lists several landmark missions – Chandrayaan-1, Mangalyaan (2013), Chandrayaan-2 (2019), and Aditya-L1 (2023), India’s first solar observatory at Lagrange Point-1.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra Day 7: Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra From Katihar, What’s The Latest Development?

Tags: ChandrayanISRONCERTSpace Journey

RELATED News

ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Lead ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Target Nitish Kumar Government
How to Get a Digital Voter ID Card: A Step-by-Step Guide to Apply and Download e-EPIC Online
NHAI to Compensate Toll Operators for Revenue Loss Due to FASTag Annual Pass

LATEST NEWS

Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing
NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing
NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing
NCERT Releases New Modules On India’s Space Journey, Traces Country’s Rise From Bicycle To Moon Landing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?