‘Nation Remembers Victims of Pahalgam Attack’ : Amit Shah

Marking the first anniversary of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India paused to remember the innocent lives lost in one of the most shocking incidents of 2025. The attack, which targeted civilians in the scenic town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, left a deep scar across the nation. On April 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the victims and reiterated the country’s firm commitment to eliminating terrorism. His message reflected the collective grief of the nation, along with a strong resolve to stand united against such threats.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute, Reaffirms Strong Stand

Taking to X, Amit Shah honored those who lost their lives in the attack, stating that the pain of the tragedy still resonates with every Indian. He emphasized that terrorism remains one of the greatest threats to humanity and called for unity in the fight against it. Reiterating the government’s stance, he assured that India will continue to follow a strict zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and those who support it.

Nation Marks First Anniversary of Tragedy

The country observed the first anniversary of the April 22, 2025 attack with solemn remembrance. The incident had shocked the nation when terrorists entered a village in Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians. Known for its natural beauty and tourism, the region was suddenly turned into a site of grief and devastation. The attack sparked widespread outrage and grief across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the victims, expressing solidarity with the affected families. In his message, he stated that the country stands united in grief and remains determined to defeat terrorism in all forms. He stressed that the sacrifices of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten and that India will not bow down to terror.

Operation Sindoor and Military Response

In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to official reports, Indian forces destroyed multiple terror launchpads associated with groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Escalation and Aftermath

Following the operation, tensions escalated as Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, leading to a brief four-day conflict between the two countries. India responded with strong defensive and retaliatory measures, including strikes that reportedly destroyed radar installations in Lahore and nearby areas. The events highlighted the intensity of the situation and India’s preparedness to counter threats.