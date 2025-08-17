Naveen Patnaik Admitted To Hospital Due To Dehydration, Condition Stable

Biju Janata Dal Chief and Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to dehydration. His health condition is improving.

In a post on X, the BJD stated, “The president of the Biju Janata Dal and Leader of the Opposition, Shri Naveen Patnaik, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Bhubaneswar due to dehydration. His health condition is improving, and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the love of the people of Odisha, he will soon be discharged from the hospital.”

ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସଭାପତି ତଥା ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳ ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ (@Naveen_Odisha) ଡିହାଇଡ୍ରେସନ୍ କାରଣରୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ଏକ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ତାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥାରେ ଉନ୍ନତି ଆସୁଛି ଓ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ଏବଂ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ଭଲପାଇବା ତାଙ୍କ ସହ ରହିଛି, ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ସେ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରୁ… — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) August 17, 2025

The hospital said, “Shri Naveen Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5.15 pm today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.”

After recovery from a spinal surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, Naveen Patnaik returned to Odisha on July 12.

Who Is Naveen Patnaik?

Naveen Patnaik, Chief of the Biju Janata Dal and Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, served as the 14th Chief Minister of Odisha from March 5, 2000, to June 12, 2024.

After former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, his 24-year tenure is the second-longest period of any chief minister in India. He was also the Union Minister of Steel and Mines from 1998 to 2000.

Born on October 16, 1946, he was elected as a member to the 11th Lok Sabha in the by-election from Aska after the death of his father, Biju Patnaik.

In December 1997, Naveen split from the Janata Dal and founded the Biju Janata Dal. In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, the new party in alliance with the BJP performed well. The BJP formed a government in the centre, and Naveen Patnaik took oath as a Cabinet Minister.

Also in the 2000 Assembly elections, the BJP won the majority of seats in alliance with the BJP in the Odisha Assembly elections. The BJD formed a government in the state, and he became the chief minister and continued till 2024.

