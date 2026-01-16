‘NDA’s Track Record Struck A Chord,’ Says PM Narendra Modi As Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Body Polls, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s Reign Ends After 28 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra today after the BJP clinched its first-ever win in the BMC elections—the state’s wealthiest civic body.

“Thank you, Maharashtra,” he posted on X, as BJP supporters celebrated in Mumbai.

He said the people of the state have once again backed the NDA’s push for good governance. Modi pointed out that results from different municipal elections show the NDA’s connection with Maharashtra is getting even stronger.

He also mentioned that the party’s record and development plans really resonated with voters. Wrapping up, Modi said he’s grateful for the support and sees this win as a push for progress and a celebration of Maharashtra’s vibrant culture.

“The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance! The results of various municipal corporation elections indicate that NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra has further deepened,” said PM Modi on X.

He added, “Our track record and vision for development have struck a chord. My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with.”

