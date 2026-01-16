LIVE TV
Home > India > India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

India strongly rebutted Pakistan at the UN General Assembly for raising the Kashmir issue again. India’s UN Counsellor Eldos Mathew Punnoose said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and accused Pakistan of misusing the UN to push a divisive agenda.

India slams Pak at UN (PHOTO: X)
India slams Pak at UN (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 16, 2026 19:13:12 IST

India Slams Pakistan’s ‘Divisive Agenda’ Over Raising Kashmir Issue At UN, Says, Islamabad ‘Continues To Misuse All Platforms’

India pushed back hard against Pakistan at the UN General Assembly after Islamabad once again brought up Jammu and Kashmir. Eldos Mathew Punnoose, the Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, didn’t hold back; he accused Pakistan of using the UN just to push a divisive agenda.

India slams Pakistan at UN for raising Kashmir issue

“At a time when everyone should be thinking bigger, Pakistan keeps misusing the UN to stir trouble,” Punnoose said.

India’s message on Kashmir was clear: Jammu and Kashmir isn’t up for debate. According to Punnoose, it’s an integral and inalienable part of India.

He called out Pakistan for bringing up the region again, saying their reference was completely out of place.

India also aimed at Pakistan’s use of the term “self-determination.” Punnoose said, yes, self-determination is a core principle in the UN Charter, but that doesn’t mean it should be twisted to encourage secession in countries that are pluralistic and democratic.

He finished by telling Pakistan to stop with the baseless allegations and false stories. “Pakistan is in the habit of making things up, but they’d do well to stop spreading these falsehoods and painting a picture that’s just not true,” he said.

The reaction of India took place following the reference to Jammu and Kashmir by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, the Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, when he was delivering his address to the General Assembly. 

Pakistan has raised Kthe ashmir issue in the United Nations and other international organisations several times. It has, however, been unable to get the full backing of the international community on the same.

India Counters Pakistan at UN

India also used the platform to address the issues of the Global South in addition to replying to the Pakistani side. According to Punnoose, in developing countries, the problems that remain are development financing and climate justice.

He said that India has continuously tried to place these on the agenda of all the UN forums, and there should be special follow-up efforts by them. He said that going forward, there is a need to transfer the sentiments of the Global South to real and tangible action. 

This inability to take effective action by the UN, particularly in international disputes, led Punnoose to warn that the UN does not have the credibility to act. 

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 7:13 PM IST
