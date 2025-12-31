LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh china China Tariff business news CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death Iran missile program bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Delhi Weather Updates: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are expected to face disruptions on Wednesday, the final day of 2025, as dense fog blanketed the national capital. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued advisories cautioning passengers about possible delays and cancellations.

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates (Photo Credits: Canva Representative)
New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates (Photo Credits: Canva Representative)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 09:00:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Delhi Weather Updates: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are expected to face disruptions on Wednesday, the final day of 2025, as dense fog blanketed the national capital. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued advisories cautioning passengers about possible delays and cancellations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year’s Eve.

You Might Be Interested In

Airport Warns Of Delays, Cancellations

In a passenger advisory, Delhi airport authorities said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, a protocol that allows landings in low visibility but often leads to delays.

“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations,” the airport said, adding that ground teams were actively assisting travellers. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

You Might Be Interested In

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Air India said fog-related disruptions could have a cascading effect on its network. The airline confirmed it had proactively cancelled some morning flights likely to be affected, informing passengers in advance to avoid long waits at airports.

“To give passengers greater flexibility, our FogCare initiative allows eligible travellers to reschedule flights or seek a full refund without penalty,” the airline said, adding that airport teams would assist passengers in case of delays or cancellations.

IndiGo also cautioned that reduced visibility across Delhi and other north Indian airports could impact departures and arrivals throughout the day. The airline said it was monitoring conditions closely and making operational adjustments where required.

SpiceJet, meanwhile, warned that foggy conditions could affect all departures, arrivals and subsequent flights linked to Delhi, urging passengers to regularly check their flight status.

Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Alongside weather-related disruptions, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain a concern. The city recorded a “very poor” overall air quality index (AQI) of 383 at 6:05 am on Wednesday, according to data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, putting it close to the ‘severe’ category.

ALSO READ: Kogilu Demolition Row: Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra Slams Congress Government Over Housing For Illegal Migrants, Says, ‘These Houses Were Meant For…’

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 9:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning

‘Mathura Is A Divine Land’: Sunny Leone’s New Year Event Cancelled After Priests Protest Over ‘Braj Sentiments’ | What We Know About The Controversy

LATEST NEWS

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

China In Competition With Trump On Fake Truce Claims: Why Beijing Says It Mediated India-Pakistan Tensions After Operation Sindoor

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

India Overtakes Japan, Becomes World’s 4th Largest Economy, GDP Hits $4.18 Trillion – Germany Next?

Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

UAE Defence Ministry Announces Voluntary Pullout Of Remaining Counterterrorism Units From Yemen

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies At 35 After Acute Myeloid Leukemia Battle

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates
New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates
New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates
New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

QUICK LINKS