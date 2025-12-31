New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Delhi Weather Updates: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are expected to face disruptions on Wednesday, the final day of 2025, as dense fog blanketed the national capital. Major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued advisories cautioning passengers about possible delays and cancellations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on New Year’s Eve.

Airport Warns Of Delays, Cancellations

In a passenger advisory, Delhi airport authorities said flight operations were being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, a protocol that allows landings in low visibility but often leads to delays.

“Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations,” the airport said, adding that ground teams were actively assisting travellers. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for real-time updates.

Airlines Issue Travel Advisories

Air India said fog-related disruptions could have a cascading effect on its network. The airline confirmed it had proactively cancelled some morning flights likely to be affected, informing passengers in advance to avoid long waits at airports.

“To give passengers greater flexibility, our FogCare initiative allows eligible travellers to reschedule flights or seek a full refund without penalty,” the airline said, adding that airport teams would assist passengers in case of delays or cancellations.

Travel Advisory Foggy conditions are present across Delhi and several airports in northern India this morning. If reduced visibility conditions persist, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted as the day progresses. We are closely monitoring the situation and are… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 31, 2025

IndiGo also cautioned that reduced visibility across Delhi and other north Indian airports could impact departures and arrivals throughout the day. The airline said it was monitoring conditions closely and making operational adjustments where required.

SpiceJet, meanwhile, warned that foggy conditions could affect all departures, arrivals and subsequent flights linked to Delhi, urging passengers to regularly check their flight status.

Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’

Alongside weather-related disruptions, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain a concern. The city recorded a “very poor” overall air quality index (AQI) of 383 at 6:05 am on Wednesday, according to data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, putting it close to the ‘severe’ category.

