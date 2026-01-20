Nitin Nabin Elected BJP National President, Replaces Veteran Leader JP Nadda, Becomes Youngest To Hold The Top Party Post

LIVE TV
BJP leader Nitin Nabin has been formally elected as the party’s new national president, becoming the youngest to hold the post. He replaces senior leader JP Nadda, marking a generational shift in the saffron party’s leadership.

Nitin Nabin elected BJP national president, becoming the youngest to hold the post. Photo: ANI.
Nitin Nabin elected BJP national president, becoming the youngest to hold the post. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 20, 2026 12:18:08 IST

BJP leader Nitin Nabin has been formally elected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new national president. Nabin has now made history by becoming the youngest person to hold the top post in the saffron party. Nitin has replaced senior BJP leader Nadda.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, several other BJP leaders, and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

Who Is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former Minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly Constituency.



Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly Constituency, securing victories in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, thereby becoming a five-time MLA. He has also held key portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Law in the Bihar Government as a Cabinet Minister.

Alongside his legislative career, Nitin Nabin has played a significant role in party organisation, holding national and state-level leadership positions. He has also been entrusted with important organisational responsibilities in states such as Sikkim and Chhattisgarh.

Nitin Nabin Receives Proposal From PM Modi, Amit Shah

The BJP’s National President Election process kicked off after 30 out of 36 State Presidents were elected, exceeding the required 50 per cent threshold.

The Election Schedule was announced on January 16, 2026, along with the Electoral Roll.

As scheduled, the nomination process took place on January 19, 2026, between 2 PM and 4 PM. A total of 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President, with proposals from top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman also announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 11:58 AM IST
