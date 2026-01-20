‘Nitin Nabin Is The Boss, I Am A Party Worker’: PM Modi Congratulates New ‘Millenial’ BJP President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the New BJP President Nitin Nabin on becoming the 12th and the youngest ever BJP President.

Speaking at the event he said that, , “On behalf of the millions of party workers across the country and myself, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the former presidents for their invaluable contributions…”

PM further added that, “Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today’s youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial.”

Addressing party workers, the leader described the BJP as more than a political organisation, “The BJP is a culture. The BJP is a family. Here, we have relationships that go beyond mere membership. The BJP is a tradition that is driven by process, not by position. Our presidents change, but our ideals do not. The leadership changes, but the direction remains the same. The BJP’s spirit is national, because our connection is local. Our roots run deep in the soil. That is why the BJP provides a platform for regional aspirations. It makes them the foundation for national ambitions, and that is why today people from every corner of the country are with the BJP, are joining the BJP, and not only that, anyone who wants to begin their political journey finds the BJP’s entry point to be the best and safest option.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that service to the people had always been the BJP’s highest priority, saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Service to the people has always been our topmost priority. We have made power not a means of pleasure but a medium of service, and therefore, the people’s trust in the BJP has continuously strengthened. If we talk about just the last 11 years, the BJP’s journey has been a remarkable journey of earning public trust. In the last 11 years, the BJP has formed governments for the first time in Haryana, Assam, Tripura, and Odisha through its own strength. In West Bengal and Telangana, the BJP has emerged as a major voice of the people…”

Also Read: Nitin Nabin, Five-Term MLA from Bihar, Elected Unopposed as 13th BJP President