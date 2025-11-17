LIVE TV
Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Nitish Kumar, resigns as the CM Of Bihar. He is known to be the long-serving political figure in Bihar, continues to remain at the centre of the state’s political landscape as new developments shape the future of the ruling alliance.

Nitish Kumar Resigns
Nitish Kumar Resigns

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 17, 2025 13:32:25 IST

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhawan on Monday and sources say that he did submit his letter to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan, marking an important step toward forming the next government in Bihar. His decision came soon after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong victory in the Assembly elections, winning 202 out of 243 seats.



The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government will take place on November 20 in Patna. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking event.

Several top NDA leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers from NDA-governed states, will also be present. The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new administration following the Assembly election results. The NDA secured a strong mandate in the polls, setting the stage for a smooth transition. Arrangements for the event are being coordinated to ensure the participation of national and state-level leaders.

NDA Wins Three-Fourths Majority in Bihar Election

The National Democratic Alliance secured a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The result gave the coalition a three-fourths majority, ensuring full control over the formation of the new government. The strong mandate also prompted immediate political shifts within the state.

 Meanwhile, tensions within Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family have increased after the Rashtriya Janata Dal suffered a major setback in the elections. With the NDA’s victory and preparations for the new government underway, Bihar is moving toward its next phase of political leadership.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 12:25 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20
Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20
Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20
Nitish Kumar Is The Longest Serving CM Of Bihar, New Government To Take Oath On November 20

QUICK LINKS