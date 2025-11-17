LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > India > Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Heavy rains triggered an orange alert in Tamil Nadu. Schools are closed today in Chennai and 18 other districts.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 09:34:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

On November 17, 2025, many districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, were declared a holiday for schools due to heavy rain. IMD had advised heavy rain would be significant in the districts, which is why local leadership in those districts closed school for safety on those travel days.

Why Schools Are Closed

It is an orange level rain warning for areas only flagged like Chennai and potentially coastal districts. The area will have rain, localized waterlogged areas, slippery roads, and safety of students traveling to and from schools. Local authorities are taking precautions to avoid student accidents and interrupted school days.

School Closure by District

As previously stated, many districts have confirmed school absent days. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu, and nearby districts have confirmed school absent days due to ongoing rain. Local governments will continually monitor the weather and will modify closure announcements when warranted.

District School Closures on 11/17/2025

District / Region Status   Reason
Chennai  Closed  Heavy rainfall and flooding
Chengalpattu Closed   Safety concerns due to rainfall
Other districts  Varies  Closure based on local rain alerts and administrative orders

Actions for Parents

Parents and guardians should remain vigilant in monitoring school notices, district releases, local announcements, and weather radio announcements. Schools will reopen when it is safe for students and/or the authorities confirm it is safe for students to return.

Schools throughout Chennai and the nearby districts are closed today (11/17/2025) due to heavy rainfall. Please monitor local source for updates at the district level.

This is based on media reports and weather department alerts — please verify with official Tamil Nadu education or district administration sources for exact school-closure status.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rainfall Warning in Tamil Nadu: State Government Directs Districts to Stay Prepared

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chennaidistrict-wise closuresFloodingHeavy Rainhome-hero-pos-12IMD Alertnortheast monsoonschool holidaytamil nadu

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (17.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (17-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 17-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

NDA’s New Bihar Cabinet: Who Gets What? Full Breakdown Of Expected Ministerial Allocation

Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jack Doherty? Popular YouTuber Arrested in Miami on Drug Possession Charges – Details Inside

Saudi Bus Horror: 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims From Hyderabad Feared Dead in Mecca-Medina Crash As Bus Slams Into Tanker

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Day: How To Check Allotment Today, Step-by-Step

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Sheikh Hasina Breaks Silence Ahead Of ICT Verdict, Calls ICT Case ‘Political Weapon’, Accuses Yunus Of Pushing Bangladesh Toward Authoritarian Rule

Dharmendra Health Updates: Deol Family To Celebrate Actor’s 90th Birthday At Home

Stock Market Today: Quiet But Optimistic Start For D-Street, All Eyes On Nvidia And Fed Signals

Tata Sierra Reborn: The Legend Roars Into 2025 As Unofficial Bookings Begin- Style, Buzz, Features And Everything You Need To Know

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: When & Where To Watch Televised Judgment, Dhaka Explodes In Violence, Bangladesh On High Alert

Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark, Siemens, Cyient, Lupin, Rain Industries, Pine Labs In Focus With Many Other

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update
Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Chennai Schools Closed Today? Latest District-Wise Rain Impact Update

QUICK LINKS