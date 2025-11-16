Heavy Rainfall Warning in Tamil Nadu: State Government Directs Districts to Stay Prepared

The Tamil Nadu government has issued warnings for heavy rain in several districts and predicts rain intensity in various districts in the next few days. The State Government has instructed district collectors and administrators to be vigilant and ready to act in order to prevent any loss or damage or protect the public.

IMD Issues warning on Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall which will occur over most coastal and southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunder and high wind gusts may occur in some areas. The rain conditions are expected to last for the next 48-72 hours.

State Government On High Alert

Upon IMD warning being issued, the state government has directed district collectors to mobilise emergency teams. Local authorities have been directed to monitor water levels in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs and that disaster response teams and rescue units should be put on alert.

The state government has advised people who live in low lying or flood prone areas to take precautions and not to travel unnecessarily.

Safety Precautions for the Public

Officials have advised residents to the extent possible, to take shelter indoors while heavy rain is falling, to avoid traveling to or from waterlogged areas, and to stay tuned to local media. Fisherman have been advised specifically not to go out to sea as from rough sea conditions and high waves.

School and Transport Under Review

Depending on the level of rainfall, district operations could decide whether or not to cancel school or adjust public transit services. Officials are continuously monitoring the conditions.

While heavy rain is expected, Tamil Nadu is moving to reduce hazards and protect residents of the state. Residents are urged to stay updated and follow the safety guidance by authorities.

Weather updates are based on forecasts from the IMD and state government advisories. Actual conditions may vary. Readers are advised to follow official alerts for accurate information.