Nitish Kumar’s ‘Ye Ladki’ Remark About Rabri Devi Ignites Heated Debate, Sparks Political Row In Bihar Council

The political conflict between Bihar Legislative Council members reached its peak when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar created a major controversy through his use of “Ye Ladki” to refer to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The incident occurred during a chaotic meeting when RJD members led by Rabri Devi protested against the state’s law-and-order situation.

Kumar rejected all protest activities as “nonsense,” which created a fight that later developed into an extensive dispute about proper behavior in Parliament and issues related to gender sensitivity.

Parliamentary Decorum

The exchange has raised serious questions about the linguistic standards that the House uses to conduct its business. Critics interpret Nitish Kumar’s use of a diminutive term for the former chief minister and veteran leader because they see it as a violation of legislative conduct.

The Bihar Council proceedings follow strict rules that require members to show respect when addressing all council members regardless of their political party.

The chief minister gave opposition members a major advantage by calling their protests “useless” and using casual language to identify Rabri Devi because he showed his contempt for standard democratic practices and institutional protocols.

Gender Sensitivity

The RJD camp backlash against Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya demonstrates how people in Bihar politics have different views about women.

The opposition argues that the “Ye Ladki” remark is not an isolated slip of the tongue but a reflection of a “narrow mindset” toward women’s leadership. The incident proves that personal opinions clash with progressive policies because Bihar has achieved national leadership in women’s reservation for local bodies.

The RJD used the outburst as proof that the chief minister’s mental stability had been lost while political opponents used it to demonstrate ideological conflicts.

