LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death bangladesh Death of Kajal ajit-pawar Amrita Singh canada new set of regulations ajit pawar death
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

India has raised concerns multiple times with Bangladesh over reported attacks on minorities, the government told the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh (IMAGE: X)
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 29, 2026 18:45:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

India is keeping a close watch on reports of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh. New Delhi hasn’t let this slide. The government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that it has raised the issue with Bangladesh’s authorities repeatedly. 

You Might Be Interested In

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply, said it plainly: India expects Bangladesh’s interim government to investigate these attacks thoroughly and actually hold the people behind the violence, killings, arson, and intimidation accountable. No excuses.

India Tells Bangladesh to Act on Minority Attacks

John Brittas from CPI(M) had asked the Ministry of External Affairs if they’re aware of these attacks and if India’s made any formal moves with Bangladesh about protecting minorities in the last two years. Singh didn’t hold back.

You Might Be Interested In

He said India has been monitoring these incidents, including attacks on homes, properties, businesses, and places of worship. And yes, India has raised the issue with Bangladesh’s leaders, both politically and diplomatically, several times.

He pointed out specific meetings, too; the prime minister brought it up with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on April 4, 2025.

The external affairs minister raised it with Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain on February 16, 2025. Other foreign officials have heard about it as well.

India Flags Minority Attacks With Bangladesh Repeatedly

Singh made it clear: India expects the interim government in Bangladesh to fully investigate these incidents and bring everyone responsible for violence against minorities to justice. No room for excuses. But at the end of the day, he said, it’s Bangladesh’s job to protect all of its people, minorities included.

When asked how India viewed a recent statement from the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government about attacks on Hindus. Singh didn’t mince words.

He said blaming these attacks on things like personal rivalries or political differences just gives extremists more confidence and makes minorities feel even more unsafe.

India’s concerns have been made crystal clear to Bangladesh, Singh said and not just by lower officials, but at the very top.

MUST READ: How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 6:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshhome-hero-pos-4indialatest world newsmea

RELATED News

Who Was Kajal Chaudhary? How Alleged Dowry Demands By Husband Led To The Death of 27-Year-Old Pregnant SWAT Commando, Father Accuses, He Killed “Not One But Two”

‘Artificial Ghee Supplied…’: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Laddu Ghee Found Adulterated With Palm Oil, SIT Chargesheet Names 36 Accused, Exposes Hawala Link

How Supriya Sule Put Political Differences Aside To Support Sister-In-Law Sunetra Pawar After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In A Plane Crash

‘Relaxing Injection’ Turned Deadly: Nurse Kills Parents After They Opposed Her Inter-Caste Marriage, Injects Lethal Drug in Telangana

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

LATEST NEWS

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

Melania Trump’s Documentary Flopped In The UK? Embarrassing London Premiere Sees Just One Ticket Getting Sold

UP LT Grade Answer Key 2026 Out: How to Download UPPSC PDF, Check Step by Step Guide Here

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I: Babar Azam’s Lean Patch Continues As He Gets Dismissed For 24 Off 20

Padma Shri Brahmeshanand Swamiji at WEF 2026: A Powerful Moral Voice

Afghan Woman’s Viral Ordeal After Taliban Ban Bars Male Doctors, With No Female Medics Available As Crisis Against Women Deepens

Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thrashes Elina Svitolina to Reach Fourth Straight Final At Melbourne Park

15 Lakh, 190 Days, Child-Like Dog: Indian Couple’s Emotional Journey to Take Their Pet to Australia

‘On The Same Page,’ Says Shashi Tharoor After Meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Amid Huge Rift Row

WATCH Video: Jose Mourinho’s Masterclass Helps Benfica Stun Real Madrid In Champions League, Orders Goalkeeper To…

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence
‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence
‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence
‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

QUICK LINKS