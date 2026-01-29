‘No Excuses’: India Calls Out Bangladesh Over Continuous Minority Attacks, Wants ‘Thorough Investigation’ Into Killings And Violence

India is keeping a close watch on reports of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh. New Delhi hasn’t let this slide. The government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that it has raised the issue with Bangladesh’s authorities repeatedly.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply, said it plainly: India expects Bangladesh’s interim government to investigate these attacks thoroughly and actually hold the people behind the violence, killings, arson, and intimidation accountable. No excuses.

India Tells Bangladesh to Act on Minority Attacks

John Brittas from CPI(M) had asked the Ministry of External Affairs if they’re aware of these attacks and if India’s made any formal moves with Bangladesh about protecting minorities in the last two years. Singh didn’t hold back.

He said India has been monitoring these incidents, including attacks on homes, properties, businesses, and places of worship. And yes, India has raised the issue with Bangladesh’s leaders, both politically and diplomatically, several times.

He pointed out specific meetings, too; the prime minister brought it up with Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on April 4, 2025.

The external affairs minister raised it with Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain on February 16, 2025. Other foreign officials have heard about it as well.

India Flags Minority Attacks With Bangladesh Repeatedly

Singh made it clear: India expects the interim government in Bangladesh to fully investigate these incidents and bring everyone responsible for violence against minorities to justice. No room for excuses. But at the end of the day, he said, it’s Bangladesh’s job to protect all of its people, minorities included.

When asked how India viewed a recent statement from the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government about attacks on Hindus. Singh didn’t mince words.

He said blaming these attacks on things like personal rivalries or political differences just gives extremists more confidence and makes minorities feel even more unsafe.

India’s concerns have been made crystal clear to Bangladesh, Singh said and not just by lower officials, but at the very top.

