No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, laid to rest rumours of a potential leadership shift in the state, claiming that he looks to complete a full five-year term.

Speaking to media personnel in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated, “Every time people say that, in November, two and a half years will be over. Whatever the high command decides, we have to accept it. Why shouldn’t I present flowers next year at Mysuru Dasara? I hope I will. I have been doing so all these years.”

Siddaramaiah affirmed about CM post



Remembering doubts over his political career, the Chief Minister further stated, “People said I would never become Chief Minister again for a second term, but yes, I became. People said if there was a crow sitting on my car, it was a bad sign and that I would not remain Chief Minister. People said I would never table the budget, but I did.”. I have completed two and a half years and will continue in power for another two and a half years.”

Siddaramaiah’s statement is in the wake of increasing speculation surrounding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s leadership future, with many MLAs publicly voicing support for him as the next Chief Minister. Congress MLA Dr Ranganath stated, “One day or another, he should become the Chief Minister, that is the wish of all of us. Voters, party cadre, and the people all want to see him as Chief Minister in the future.”

Karnataka caste survey

Regarding Karnataka’s caste survey, Siddaramaiah stood by the survey, saying it is necessary to tackle inequality. “It is important to know which communities are suffering from illiteracy, poverty, no land, and other disadvantages. It is social, economic, and educational survey. Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that to eradicate inequality, the weaker sections must reach the mainstream of society,” he retorted to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s denunciation.

With less than two years left in his term, Siddaramaiah’s strong insistence reveals that he is determined to serve out his full five-year tenure and guide important state initiatives, such as the caste survey, that target social and economic equality.

