LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation over leadership change, affirming he will complete a full five-year term. He highlighted his achievements so far, defended the caste survey, and emphasized continuing state initiatives despite political rumours.

Siddaramaiah vows to complete full five-year term as Karnataka CM amid leadership rumour (Photo: ANI)
Siddaramaiah vows to complete full five-year term as Karnataka CM amid leadership rumour (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 19:15:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, laid to rest rumours of a potential leadership shift in the state, claiming that he looks to complete a full five-year term.

Speaking to media personnel in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated, “Every time people say that, in November, two and a half years will be over. Whatever the high command decides, we have to accept it. Why shouldn’t I present flowers next year at Mysuru Dasara? I hope I will. I have been doing so all these years.”

Siddaramaiah affirmed about CM post

Remembering doubts over his political career, the Chief Minister further stated, “People said I would never become Chief Minister again for a second term, but yes, I became. People said if there was a crow sitting on my car, it was a bad sign and that I would not remain Chief Minister. People said I would never table the budget, but I did.”. I have completed two and a half years and will continue in power for another two and a half years.”

Siddaramaiah’s statement is in the wake of increasing speculation surrounding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s leadership future, with many MLAs publicly voicing support for him as the next Chief Minister. Congress MLA Dr Ranganath stated, “One day or another, he should become the Chief Minister, that is the wish of all of us. Voters, party cadre, and the people all want to see him as Chief Minister in the future.”

 Karnataka caste survey

Regarding Karnataka’s caste survey, Siddaramaiah stood by the survey, saying it is necessary to tackle inequality. “It is important to know which communities are suffering from illiteracy, poverty, no land, and other disadvantages. It is social, economic, and educational survey. Babasaheb Ambedkar had said that to eradicate inequality, the weaker sections must reach the mainstream of society,” he retorted to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s denunciation.

With less than two years left in his term, Siddaramaiah’s strong insistence reveals that he is determined to serve out his full five-year tenure and guide important state initiatives, such as the caste survey, that target social and economic equality.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Calls Vijay: Will Karur Stampede Spark Political Aftershocks For DMK-Congress Ties?

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 7:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karnataka cmkarnataka newssiddaramaiah

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead

LATEST NEWS

No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares

QUICK LINKS