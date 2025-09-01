LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not At The Cost Of Human Lives': BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims

‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims

A protest was staged by the former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, along with many Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), near Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi on Saturday (August 30, 2025). They demanded that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes as reported in the PTI.

BJP Leader Vijay Goel (Photo Credit- x.com/@VijayGoelBJP)
BJP Leader Vijay Goel (Photo Credit- x.com/@VijayGoelBJP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 1, 2025 15:11:44 IST

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel, along with many Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), had staged a protest near Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Mr Goel and the Delhi RWA’s demanded that stray dogs be shifted to shelter homes. They also demanded that adequate compensation should be paid to the dog bite victims. The protestors were clicked carrying placards with messages such as “Dog feed, people bleed”, “Stop feeding dogs on streets” and “Make India rabies-free”. They had also raised slogans like “Awara kutto se desh bachao (Save the country from stray dogs)”. They also called for the removing the dogs from public spaces, as reported in the PTI. 

What was the Supreme Court’s original and modified order regarding the street dogs?

In its order on August 11, 2025, the Supreme Court had directed municipal bodies for the immediate capture and relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, detain them in pounds and also prevent their release back into the public spaces. This had led to widespread protests across the country. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath was then constituted by the Chief Justice of India which modified the two-judge bench order. The three-judge bench then directed that except for the rabid and aggressive dogs, the stray dogs picked up must be released back in their original territories after sterilisation and immunisation. The Supreme Court had also ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to designate the feeding spaces across the capital.

‘I am thankful to the stray dogs….’: Justice Vikram Nath

At the Regional Conference on Human- Wildlife conflict in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on August 30, 2025, Saturday, Live Law quoted Justice Vikram Nath saying, “So long I have been known in the legal fraternity for the little work I do, but I am thankful to the stray dogs for making me known to the entire civil society, not only in this country but world over.”

Also read: Dog Feeders Attacked In Delhi NCR After Supreme Court Ruling On Stray Dogs

‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims

‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims

‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims
‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims
‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims
‘Not At The Cost Of Human Lives’: BJP Leader Vijay Goel And Delhi RWAs Advocates Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelter Homes And Compensation For Dog Bite Victims

