Not Hydrogen Bomb, Rahul Gandhi Drops Another Vote Theft Accusation Of 6018 Vote Deletion In Karnataka’s Aland

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again targeted the election commission days after he promised a ‘vote chori’ hydrogen bomb’ to expose ‘collusion’ between the ruling BJP and the poll panel fired his new damning accusations of voter deletion in party’s strong booths in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference to follow up with his charge of vote theft and this time in a detailed powerpoint presentation he showed the process of voter deletion in Karnataka.

He not only targeted the poll panel but also trained his guns at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of protecting the people who are destroying and attacking the constitution

Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli said, “This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged. I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar.”

The Gandhi scion said that he was going to show the people of India proof that is black and white and absolutely clear that the EC is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy.

“I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that’s done,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s another Vote Chori bomb

The Congress leader said that Aland is a constituency in Karnataka and somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes.

“We don’t know the total number of votes that were deleted in Aland in the 2023 election. They are likely much higher than 6,018. But somebody got caught deleting 6,018 votes, and it was caught, like most crimes, by coincidence,” he stated.

He pointed out that the booth-level officer noticed that her uncle’s vote was deleted.

“So, she checked who deleted her uncle’s vote and found it was a neighbour. However, neither the person deleting the vote nor the person whose vote was deleted knew; some other force hijacked the process and deleted the vote, and, as luck would have it, got caught,” he claimed.

Explaining the process, he said, “What does the operation look like? In Aland, 6,018 applications were filed, impersonating voters. The people who allegedly filed these applications never actually filed them. The filing was done automatically using software. Mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, from different states were used to delete votes in Aland, specifically targeting Congress voters. This wasn’t random.”

Citing examples of the voter deletion, Rahul Gandhi said that a lady called Godabai and someone created fake logins, deleted 12 voters, and attempted to delete because this attempt was stopped. Godabai, of course, has no idea.

He also said that cell phone numbers from outside Karnataka were used to delete these people from voter list.

“Whose numbers are these?”

Firing the salvo at the Commission, he said, “Whose numbers are these? How were they operated? Where were they operated from? Who generated the OTPs to disturb the process?”

He also cited two more examples and said that a person named Suryakant, this gentleman apparently deleted 12 voters in 14 minutes. He filled 12 deletion forms in 14 minutes. And Babita Chaudhary is one of the votes that Suryakant is supposed to have deleted. Similarly another person Nagaraj, two applications were filed and submitted in 36 seconds.

He further stated that do notice the time this gentleman filled the form. For some reason, he got up at 4:07 in the morning and suddenly filled two forms in 38 seconds and then once again slept.

“How this is being done and why we are saying that this is being done in a centralised manner. This is being done not by individuals but through the use of software,” he claimed.

He also said that when we look at the serial numbers: serial number 1 means that this is the first name in the booth. So a software is picking up the first name in the booth and using it to delete voters.

“So someone ran an automated program that ensured the first voter of the booth was the applicant. That same person got cellphones from outside the state and used them to file their applications. And we are pretty certain that this was done in a centralised manner, and it was done at scale. This was not done at a worker level. This was done at a call centre level,” he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that targeted deletions in strong Congress booths happened in Karnataka as the top 10 booths with maximum deletions were Congress strongholds, and Congress won 8 out of the 10 booths in 2018.

“This was not a coincidence; this was a planned operation,” he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also said that why I am making such a direct accusation against the CEC, Gyanesh Kumar.

Karnataka in ‘hot’ political centre

“There is an ongoing investigation on this matter in Karnataka. The CID of Karnataka has sent 18 letters in 18 months to the Election Commission. And they have asked the election commission for some very simple facts,” he said.

He demanded the poll panel to give us the destination IP from where these forms were filled, give us the device destination ports from where these applications were filed and most importantly, give us the OTP trails—because when you file, you have to get an OTP.

He said: “The CID of Karnataka has written to the Election Commission 18 times in 18 months, but they are not giving it. Why are they not giving it? Because this will lead us to where the operation is being done. And we are absolutely convinced where this is going to lead.”

Training his guns at Gyanesh Kumar, he said that he shall give a little bit of the chronology as the FIR was filed on February 23, Karnataka CID wrote to EC requesting all details of these numbers and these transactions almost immediately in March.

He further said that in August, EC gives the reply and it doesn’t fulfil any of the demands and doesn’t give the information. It also doesn’t give the CID of Karnataka the information that will lead them to their destination.

Rahul Gandhi also said that on January 24, the Karnataka CID writes to the EC again and asks for full information. But it gets no answer from EC.

However, Karnataka CID by September 25 has written 18 reminder letters. While this is going on, the CEC of Karnataka writes to the Election Commission in Delhi and says there is a matter. But he receives no answer.

“Now this is absolute solid proof that Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who are doing this. This is also absolute solid proof that I’ve shown you that this is being done in a centralized way, this is being done at scale, and this is being done using large resources,” he said.

Firing salvos, the Congress leader said, “Who is behind this? The answer lies with the EC today. The Election Commission of India knows who’s doing this. I want every youngster in India to know that they’re attacking your future. When they’re withholding this information, they’re defending the murderers of our democracy. It’s crucial that every youngster understands this. Your jobs, future, and aspirations all depend on this.”

“Yet, the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, isn’t revealing to the CID of Karnataka who’s behind this. This isn’t an isolated case; there are many more,” he alleged.

He also said: “The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, needs to stop protecting the people who are destroying Indian democracy. We have given 100 per cent proof here. It cannot be doubted you have seen it with your own eyes. EC has to release the data of these phones and the OTPs within a week. Otherwise, we will know for sure that Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who are destroying and attacking the constitution.”

ALSO READ: Jewar Noida Airport Launch Date Announced: Here’s When Flights Will Start & Cities To Connect