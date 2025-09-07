LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil Blood Moon obc donald trump china itr celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 02:18:09 IST

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): As Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam chief, TTV Dhinakaran slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran for not handling the NDA “properly”, the BJP leader said that he cannot be held responsible for AMMK quitting the alliance.

Nainar Nagendran said that he is ready to hold talks with TTV Dhinakaran.

He said, “If those who share common views come together, the DMK will not be able to return to power. But Dhinakaran walked out of the alliance, and I cannot be held responsible for that. I am ready to approach them and hold talks for reconciliation.”

Further, he called for unity among the Opposition parties to drive Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Those who believe that the DMK should not remain in power, and who truly hold affection for revolutionary leader MGR, must unite and drive the DMK out. I am ready to meet and hold direct talks with TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam. As far as I am concerned, everyone in the AIADMK should unite,” the BJP State chief said.

This comes after Dhinakaran, on Saturday, questioned the competence of current BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran in handling the coalition, which he believed was “handled properly” by former BJP chief Annamalai.

“The BJP state president may have thought that our party is small. As long as Annamalai was the BJP state president, the alliance was handled properly. But Nainar Nagendran does not know how to handle the alliance properly,” Dhinakaran said in a press conference.

However, Dhinakaran clarified that AMMK decided to quit the alliance because of the demand of its own cadres and not because of Nainar Nagendran.

“Our decision to leave the alliance was not because of Nainar Nagendran, but because of our own cadres. It was due to the pressure from my cadres that I exited the alliance,” he said.

The row sparked when on Wednesday, Dhinakaran announced that AMMK is “coming out of the NDA Alliance”.

The significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, scheduled for 2026. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ammkbjpdmknainar-nagendrantamil nadutamil-nadu-pollsTTV Dhinakaran

RELATED News

Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauds PM Modi's "statesmanship" in response to Trump's remarks
Mayawati reinstates ex-BSP MP Ashok Siddharth into party after public apology
Chandra Grahan 2025 Timing In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Madurai, UP, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kolkata, And Others: Check India Time Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse
Should Reservation Exceed The 50% Cap? What Are The Constitutional Provisions And Arguments?
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra

LATEST NEWS

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini meets flood-affected people in Kurukshetra
Maharashtra: Devotees throng to witness immersion of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati in Pune
Taiwan's coast guard seizes Chinese fishing boat near restricted waters
"Mahayuti govt committed to justice for Maratha, OBC communities": Eknath Shinde
First Year MBBS Student Dies By Suicide, Dean Says He Was Pressurised To Perform Well In Exam
Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai
New US CENTCOM Chief Admiral Brad Cooper completes first visit to Israel
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can A Lunar Eclipse Really Affect Your Body?
"Improving, but doctors suggested rest": Harpal Singh Cheema on Bhagwant Mann's health
What Is an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC)? All You Need To Know
'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran
'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran
'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran
'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

QUICK LINKS