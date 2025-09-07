'Not responsible for Dhinakaran's exit from NDA': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 7 (ANI): As Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam chief, TTV Dhinakaran slammed Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran for not handling the NDA “properly”, the BJP leader said that he cannot be held responsible for AMMK quitting the alliance.

Nainar Nagendran said that he is ready to hold talks with TTV Dhinakaran.

He said, “If those who share common views come together, the DMK will not be able to return to power. But Dhinakaran walked out of the alliance, and I cannot be held responsible for that. I am ready to approach them and hold talks for reconciliation.”

Further, he called for unity among the Opposition parties to drive Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Those who believe that the DMK should not remain in power, and who truly hold affection for revolutionary leader MGR, must unite and drive the DMK out. I am ready to meet and hold direct talks with TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam. As far as I am concerned, everyone in the AIADMK should unite,” the BJP State chief said.

This comes after Dhinakaran, on Saturday, questioned the competence of current BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran in handling the coalition, which he believed was “handled properly” by former BJP chief Annamalai.

“The BJP state president may have thought that our party is small. As long as Annamalai was the BJP state president, the alliance was handled properly. But Nainar Nagendran does not know how to handle the alliance properly,” Dhinakaran said in a press conference.

However, Dhinakaran clarified that AMMK decided to quit the alliance because of the demand of its own cadres and not because of Nainar Nagendran.

“Our decision to leave the alliance was not because of Nainar Nagendran, but because of our own cadres. It was due to the pressure from my cadres that I exited the alliance,” he said.

The row sparked when on Wednesday, Dhinakaran announced that AMMK is “coming out of the NDA Alliance”.

The significant political development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, scheduled for 2026. (ANI)

