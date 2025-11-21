LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Not Taking Orders From Biharis': Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

A workplace argument turned into a viral controversy after an employee insulted her supervisor with an anti-Bihari remark. The video sparked outrage over regional bias, drawing comments from labour-rights groups. Later, alleged MNS members visited the office, prompting police warnings against vigilantism.

Language dispute in Mumbai office sparks political confrontation (PHOTO: X)
Language dispute in Mumbai office sparks political confrontation (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 21, 2025 19:28:17 IST

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

What started as a typical workplace argument quickly exploded into something much bigger after a video surfaced online. In the clip, a supervisor questions an employee about being late. Things heat up fast when the woman fires back with a comment about the supervisor’s Bihar roots.

Anti-Bihari Remark in Mumbai Workplace

That moment set off a storm on social media. People zeroed in on the ugly mix of regional and communal tension, and the outrage spread.

The video itself is pretty clear. You can hear the woman say, “I’m from Maharashtra, not taking orders from Biharis here.” It’s blunt. And it didn’t take long for folks online to slam the remark for stoking regional bias at work.

Labour-rights advocates jumped in, saying this kind of behaviour highlights just how tough it is to keep workplaces professional and free from discrimination.

The story didn’t stop online. Not long after the video went viral, a group claiming to be members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) showed up at the office.

Witnesses say they confronted the supervisor in the video. Police haven’t confirmed exactly what happened, but officials warned that taking matters into your own hands will get you in trouble with the law.

Mumbai Office Argument Escalates

As of Thursday evening, November 20, neither side had filed an official complaint. Politicians from across the spectrum weighed in, calling for calm and insisting that office spats should go through HR or the courts not political parties. The MNS didn’t put out a formal statement, but party members said they take regional slurs seriously. Civil society groups condemned both the discriminatory comment and any threats or violence that followed.

Experts say this whole episode is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to deeper issues around migration, regional identity, and jobs in Maharashtra. Labour unions argue that incidents like this show why companies need better training on workplace ethics, anti-discrimination rules, and how to resolve conflict.

Right now, the viral video has everyone talking about regional prejudice and political interference at work. Authorities are urging both sides to keep things from spiraling.

Police are still looking into it and will share more once they sort out the facts. For many, this is a wake-up call about the need for workplaces that are fair, inclusive, and know how to handle disputes the right way.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 7:28 PM IST
‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late
‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late
‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late
‘Not Taking Orders From Biharis’: Boss Gets Beaten Up By MNS Workers After They Question Marathi Woman Employee Over Coming Late

QUICK LINKS