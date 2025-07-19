NTSB Chair Slams Speculation Over Fuel-Switch Error In Air India Flight 171 Crash

The chair of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, today advised the public and media to refrain from speculation in the ongoing probe into the deadly crash of Air India Flight 171. The June 12 Boeing 787‑7 disaster in Ahmedabad claimed 260 lives. Recent news coverage highlighting a senior pilot allegedly cutting off fuel switches on both engines has been described as “premature and speculative” by Homendy.

Calls for Caution Amid Media Reports

Homendy’s remarks follow widespread headlines suggesting pilot error caused fuel supply to be cut off just after takeoff. “Media reports…are premature and speculative,” she stated via X, reiterating support for India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). She emphasised that such incidents require thorough investigation and echoed the AAIB’s request to “avoid speculation” until full findings are available.

AAIB Reveals Preliminary Findings on Fuel Switch Issue

India’s preliminary investigation report confirms that two fuel control switches momentarily moved to the “cutoff” position soon after Flight 171 became airborne. Although these switches were restored approximately ten seconds later, the engines had already lost thrust triggering the ensuing crash.

According to cockpit voice records, First Officer Clive Kumar was heard asking Captain Sumeet Sabharwal: “Why did you cutoff?” The captain responded that he did not perform the action, underlining conflicting explanations at a critical moment.

India Orders Boeing Fuel System Inspections

In response to the preliminary report, India’s civil aviation regulator has mandated inspections of fuel control systems across all Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft operating in the country. The move aims to rule out potential mechanical defects and ensure flight safety pending the final crash report.

Supporting Global Cooperation

The AAIB is leading the investigation with full cooperation from the NTSB. Homendy reiterated: “Investigations of this magnitude take time…We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal…All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.”

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has also urged media and the public to await more detailed findings before assigning blame. The airline continues to assist investigators and provide support to the victims’ families.

