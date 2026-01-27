LIVE TV
Office Romance Goes Horribly Wrong In Agra, Insecure Lover Beheads HR Manager, Stuffs It In A Gunny Bag, Head Still Missing

A 32-year-old HR manager was brutally murdered and dismembered in Agra, with her body found near the Yamuna river.

HR manager Minky Sharma murdered and dismembered in Agra body found near Yamuna (IMAGE: X)

January 27, 2026 17:48:00 IST

A 32-year-old HR manager, Minky Sharma, was found murdered and dismembered near the Yamuna River in Agra, a crime the police describe as a violent act driven by jealousy.

Her alleged killer, Vinay Singh, a 30-year-old colleague and her lover, is now in custody.

HR Manager Found Dismembered Near Yamuna, Lover Arrested

Minky’s family reported her missing after she left for her office in Sanjay Place on the afternoon of January 23 and never came home.

The next morning, local residents spotted a suspicious gunny bag on Jawahar Bridge and called the police. Officers opened the bag and found a woman’s naked, headless body inside. Her legs had been cut off too.

Deputy Commissioner Sayed Ali Abbas quickly set up five special teams to crack the case. Investigators got a break from CCTV footage and the missing person’s report. Cameras showed a man dragging a gunny bag out of an office building, then riding a scooter toward the bridge.

How CCTV Led Police to HR Manager’s Killer

More CCTV clips from Maruti Plaza, MG Road, and the highway pointed to Vinay Singh, a computer operator at the same firm where Minky worked. 

During questioning, Singh admitted everything. He and Minky had been together for more than two years, but things soured when Singh learned she’d been talking to another man for about six months. Jealousy turned into constant arguments.

On the day of the murder, Singh called Minky to their office. They fought again. This time, he snapped. He attacked her with a knife, killing her with a wound to the neck. He then cut up her body, stuffed the pieces into a plastic bag, sealed it with tape, and put her head in a separate backpack.

HR Manager’s Lover Confesses to Brutal Agra Murder

Singh told police he used Minky’s scooter to carry the body to Jawahar Bridge, planning to dump it in the Yamuna. But the bag was too heavy, and people were around, so he left it near the bridge. He ditched the head, her clothes, phone, and bag near a drain, then abandoned the scooter somewhere quiet.

DCP Abbas said the motive was clear: Singh wanted to marry Minky, but she said no. Her family has identified the body. Police found the murder weapon, her scooter, and her clothes.

They’ve registered a case at the Trans Yamuna police station for murder and destroying evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, plus the Arms Act. Vinay Singh is now in judicial custody. Police are still searching for Minky’s head and promised the harshest action possible in this case.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 5:43 PM IST
