Home > India > 'Telling Me They Will Not Let Me Go Without…' Was A Wheelchair-Bound Army Veteran Harassed At A Karnataka Toll Plaza On Republic Day's Eve? Here's What Really Happened

Former Special Forces commando and war casualty Shyamraj EV alleged harassment at Karnataka’s Sastan toll booth despite holding valid toll exemption documents. The wheelchair-bound veteran has sought intervention from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, raising questions on treatment of disabled soldiers.

War Hero stopped at a toll plaza (IMAGE: X)
War Hero stopped at a toll plaza (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 27, 2026 15:26:19 IST

A former Special Forces commando, Shyamraj EV, who uses a wheelchair, says staff at the Sastan Toll Booth near Udupi, Karnataka, stopped and harassed him on the night before Republic Day.

Shyamraj, a veteran of the elite 21 Special Forces and a war casualty from Operation Parakram, recorded a video describing what happened and called out Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for answers.

So, what went down? Late on January 25, Shyamraj was travelling with his family for his wife’s job posting. He kept it simple in his video. He held up his official documents, an exemption letter from Army Headquarters and his Battle Casualty Certificate.

These papers clearly show that he doesn’t have to pay tolls under the Indian Tolls Act.

“I’ve crossed every toll without a problem,” he says in the video. “But here, Mr. Suresh and Mr. Shivanath are refusing to let me pass unless I pay.”

You can feel his frustration, especially since this all happened just before Republic Day, a day meant to honour people like him. Pointing at his wheelchair, he asks, “Why am I sitting in this wheelchair? You tell me.”

He didn’t just vent, he demanded action. Shyamraj directly asked Minister Gadkari to intervene. “Does it mean anything that I’m in this wheelchair if a war casualty is treated like this?” he said.

After the video spread online, the toll staff apologised. According to SP Hariram Shankar, Shyamraj didn’t file a complaint. In another video, the SP explained that all the staff involved were called in and told how to properly treat ex-servicemen and armed forces members.

The toll staff admitted the whole scene happened around 9 pm. “He gave us his ex-serviceman ID. We told him there’s no exemption.

Then he showed his disability ID. We checked with our seniors, but the answer took time. Eventually, we let him through and apologized. We’re sorry for hurting the officer,” they told reporters.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:26 PM IST
