Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers Hit Pause: Nationwide 'All India Breakdown' Strike Today—How Commuters Will Be Affected

Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers stage six-hour nationwide strike on February 7, demanding minimum fares and fair regulation; commuters face disruption while unions push for income security and government action.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 7, 2026 08:37:18 IST

Workers who drive for Ola, Uber, and Rapido will stop working because they started a labor strike through their total service shutdown on February 7. The drivers will stop working for six hours because they want to demonstrate their protest through the nationwide movement, which they named “All India Breakdown.”

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) represents app-based drivers nationwide as they lead the revolt. The group demands that the government establish minimum fare rates while stopping private vehicles from operating as commercial transportation services.

The platforms continue to set their own prices, which results in lower driver earnings despite the existence of Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines. The workers need to log off because they want to establish their right to fair pay, proper rules, and respect as workers who perform gig work.

The public will experience shock on February 7 because ride-hailing services will stop operating while drivers in India use their voices to create a massive sound throughout the country.

Why Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers Are Protesting: Fares, Fairness, and Frustration

The union claims platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido continue to set fares on their own terms, ignoring the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025. Drivers claim that the random pricing system has reduced their earnings while making their daily income unpredictable. The use of private vehicles for commercial rides creates unfair competition, which harms licensed drivers and leads to greater income disparities.

The drivers want to establish their right to fair compensation through their offline work action because they believe that proper payment practices and labor protections should be enforced immediately. The drivers will make their voices heard on February 7, despite the apps being silent.

What Are The Drivers Demanding From The Government?

The union is calling on the government to establish minimum base fares for all app-based transport services, which include autos, cabs, and bike taxis. The union demands that these fares must be communicated through official channels and determined through discussions with established driver and worker unions to guarantee fair compensation and consistent income for gig workers.

Ola, Uber, Rapido Apps Go Silent: What the Strike Means for Riders

Your upcoming transportation needs will require a new assessment on February 7, when Ola, Uber, and Rapido drivers stop working for six hours as part of their national strike. The current situation, which involves a complete break, shows the increasing public discontent about unfair fare systems, insufficient control measures, and the financial instability that gig workers experience. Unions request immediate government action, while commuters in various cities will encounter deserted streets and nonfunctioning transportation applications. February 7 will show passengers how the system operates when machines stop working and drivers take control of their work.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 8:36 AM IST
QUICK LINKS