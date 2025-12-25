LIVE TV
One Dead And Four Injured In Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

One Dead And Four Injured In Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

The authorities are determining the exact reason of the explosion, among which is the possibility of safety procedures not being adhered to in the case of gas cylinders that the surrounding vendors had near Mysuru Palace.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 25, 2025 23:16:08 IST

A gas cylinder explosion right at the entrance of the iconic Mysuru Palace in Karnataka resulted in one death and four injuries on Thursday night, thus, causing panic to the visitors in the already densely populated night fair area. The explosion was caused by a helium or balloon gas cylinder that burst during its usage for filling balloons, and this was the very gate, Jayamarthanda, that invited the largest number of visitors coming to the winter festival and Christmas celebrations. Due to the holidays, a large crowd was already in the area which contributed to the shock and chaos that followed the incident.

Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

As per the police officials, the deceased victim is said to be a vendor dealing with the gas cylinder meanwhile the wounded consist of some visitors who were around at the time of the explosion. The injured were promptly taken to K R Hospital for medical care and at least one person was reported to be in critical condition. Local authorities along with law enforcement teams responded quickly to the site to handle the situation, direct the crowds, and provide support to emergency services.

What We Know So Far About Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

The unexpected explosion has triggered safety concerns regarding the public events. Mysuru Palace, for example, which is a very crowded place that attracts lots of people during holidays, is particularly under scrutiny. The authorities are determining the exact reason of the explosion, among which is the possibility of safety procedures not being adhered to in the case of gas cylinders that the surrounding vendors had. The incident has highlighted the dangers of pressurized cylinders in the presence of large crowds and occurred when the city was holding several tourist attractions for the season which are very popular among the visitors.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 11:16 PM IST
Tags: mysoremysore blastMysuru Palace

