Home > India > One Killed, Several Injured In Fire After LPG tanker Collided With Pickup Truck

A massive fire broke out after an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in the death of at least one person, in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, officials said.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 23, 2025 09:08:03 IST

A massive fire broke out after an LPG tanker collided with a pickup truck, resulting in the death of at least one person, in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, officials said.

In the incident, several people were also injured. The rescue operation is underway. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain stated that the fire tenders, ambulances, and Punjab Police were quickly deployed to the scene.

“The fire broke out, probably due to a road accident. Patients with burn injuries have been admitted to the hospital. One casualty has been reported. It appears that a gas leak occurred following a road accident involving a gas tanker. This is an industrial area, so there may be some migrants who are injured here,” said Jain.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh visited the accident site and hospital, promising government support to the affected families.

He said that the situation is such that it cannot be described. A very tragic accident has happened. It is not yet known how many people are missing. People are saying that a tanker hit a car, after which a blast occurred because gas leaked. The fire has spread widely. 

