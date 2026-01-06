ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

Massive Gas Leak Sparks Fire At ONGC Well In Andhra Pradesh
A major gas leak followed by a fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region has been burning for over 24 hours, causing panic among local residents. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village under Malikipuram mandal of DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday afternoon.
Incident Details And Response
Officials said the accident took place around 12:40 PM on January 5, when a significant gas pipeline leak was detected at the ONGC installation. The leaked gas immediately caught fire, producing massive flames visible from a distance and alarming nearby villages. ONGC, along with fire services and local police, launched an immediate response after residents alerted authorities. Fire department personnel confirmed that coordinated efforts were underway to control the blaze and prevent further spread.
Safety Measures And Ongoing Containment
Authorities have advised residents near the affected site to stay away from the area and restricted access around the well to ensure public safety. Officials emphasized that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. Emergency teams are actively dousing the fire while technical assessments are being conducted to identify the cause of the leak and bring the fire fully under control. More updates are expected as containment efforts continue.
(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.