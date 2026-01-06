LIVE TV
Home > India > ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

A massive gas leak at ONGC’s Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema caused a fire visible from afar. No casualties reported; emergency teams are actively containing the blaze.

Gas Leak and Fire Erupts at ONGC Mori-5 Well
Gas Leak and Fire Erupts at ONGC Mori-5 Well

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 6, 2026 14:13:18 IST

ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

Massive Gas Leak Sparks Fire At ONGC Well In Andhra Pradesh

A major gas leak followed by a fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region has been burning for over 24 hours, causing panic among local residents. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village under Malikipuram mandal of DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday afternoon.

Incident Details And Response

Officials said the accident took place around 12:40 PM on January 5, when a significant gas pipeline leak was detected at the ONGC installation. The leaked gas immediately caught fire, producing massive flames visible from a distance and alarming nearby villages. ONGC, along with fire services and local police, launched an immediate response after residents alerted authorities. Fire department personnel confirmed that coordinated efforts were underway to control the blaze and prevent further spread.

Safety Measures And Ongoing Containment

Authorities have advised residents near the affected site to stay away from the area and restricted access around the well to ensure public safety. Officials emphasized that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. Emergency teams are actively dousing the fire while technical assessments are being conducted to identify the cause of the leak and bring the fire fully under control. More updates are expected as containment efforts continue.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

