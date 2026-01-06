ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

Massive Gas Leak Sparks Fire At ONGC Well In Andhra Pradesh

A major gas leak followed by a fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema region has been burning for over 24 hours, causing panic among local residents. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village under Malikipuram mandal of DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday afternoon.

Incident Details And Response

Officials said the accident took place around 12:40 PM on January 5, when a significant gas pipeline leak was detected at the ONGC installation. The leaked gas immediately caught fire, producing massive flames visible from a distance and alarming nearby villages. ONGC, along with fire services and local police, launched an immediate response after residents alerted authorities. Fire department personnel confirmed that coordinated efforts were underway to control the blaze and prevent further spread.

Safety Measures And Ongoing Containment

Authorities have advised residents near the affected site to stay away from the area and restricted access around the well to ensure public safety. Officials emphasized that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far. Emergency teams are actively dousing the fire while technical assessments are being conducted to identify the cause of the leak and bring the fire fully under control. More updates are expected as containment efforts continue.

