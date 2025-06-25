Live Tv
Home > India > Operation Sindhu: ‘Situation Was Unpredictable, But India Got Us Out’—Evacuees Speak Exclusively To News X

Operation Sindhu: ‘Situation Was Unpredictable, But India Got Us Out’—Evacuees Speak Exclusively To News X

India’s Operation Sindhu rescued 282 more nationals from Iran, raising the total evacuees to 2,858. The flight landed in Delhi on June 25. Evacuees praised the Indian Embassy and PM Modi for timely action. MEA confirmed the operation will continue until every Indian is safely brought home.

282 more Indians evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu, taking the total to 2,858.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 11:04:21 IST

India’s evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu continue in full swing, with 282 more Indian nationals safely airlifted from Mashhad, Iran. The special flight landed in New Delhi at 00:01 hrs on June 25, taking the total number of evacuees to 2,858, as confirmed by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Syed Adil Mansoor, one of the evacuees, spoke to News X exclusively after landing. “I am feeling good. The situation there is normal. The Indian Embassy has supported us very much. The ground staff also worked really hard… I am thankful to them, the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi and everyone in the central who helped us get here safely,” he said. Another Indian national, also speaking exclusively to News X, shared: “The condition is better now. Two to four days ago, the situation was completely unpredictable. The Indian Embassy made suitable arrangements for us. We did not face any trouble.”

The Indian government has ramped up coordination through its missions in Iran and Armenia. Officials have also made it clear that the operation will continue as long as required to bring every Indian home safely. The MEA has urged remaining nationals to stay in contact with the embassy and the 24×7 control room for further instructions.

Tags: meaoperation sindhusyed adil mansoor
