Home > India > Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says 'Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before'

Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

India warns Pakistan, vows stronger response than Operation Sindoor; Lt Gen Katiyar calls nuclear threats a bluff, signals decisive victory

India will no longer be deterred by Pakistan's "nuclear bluff." (Photo: AI)
India will no longer be deterred by Pakistan's "nuclear bluff." (Photo: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 26, 2026 21:54:13 IST



Operation Sindoor 2.0 Loading? India Issues Sharp Warning To Pakistan, Says ‘Next Blow Will Be Harsher Than Before’

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, on Thursday declared that India will no longer be deterred by Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff.” He added that any future response from India will be harsher and stronger than previous actions, signaling a shift in the Indian Army’s approach to cross-border threats.

Speaking at a specialised investiture ceremony in Pathankot, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasised that the Army’s tactical mindset has moved beyond mere retaliatory strikes toward achieving “decisive victory on the ground.”

 He highlighted the Western Command’s success in Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s operational readiness and strategic resolve.

“In Operation Sindoor, we attacked all their (Pakistan) terrorist bases…After that, they retaliated, and in response, we destroyed their military bases and air bases. They then demanded a ceasefire, and not just directly from us, but also from other countries, asking for a ceasefire with India. They cannot fight us…The response will be stronger than what we have done in Operation Sindoor…But we are very sure that we have to respond harsher than we did last time,” he said.

“This operational demonstration is not just a celebration of our victory in Operation Sindoor; it is a display of preparation. The danger is not yet averted, and this time the enemy will face a blow even harder than before,” he added.

Addressing the recurring threats of nuclear escalation from across the border, Lt Gen Katiyar dismissed them as a “bluff” born out of weakness.

“He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action… It’s a kind of bluff he’s doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff,” the General stated firmly.

The General warned that while India seeks peace, the military leadership in Pakistan thrives on conflict to maintain its own relevance. He cautioned that the danger has not averted and that the next blow will be “harder than before.”

“This time it will not be limited to destroying terrorist bases or airbases,” he said. “The victory will be such that they will have to kneel and accept defeat before the world.”

The ceremony served as a tribute to the units that excelled during the past year, specifically those involved in “Operation Sindoor”–a mission the General described as a lesson to the neighbour for its “misadventures.”Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted technological self-reliance, especially in drone production and integration, and emphasised the importance of continuous training for soldiers.

While highlighting 100% equipment readiness and drone integration, Lt Gen Katiyar emphasised that the Indian Jawan remains the most important factor. He invoked the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, stating that the Indian spirit, like the legendary Maratha ruler’s sword, does not bend before anyone.

Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian military carried out precise strikes on nine major terror launchpads operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian cities on the nights of May 7, 8, and 9, 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 9:52 PM IST
