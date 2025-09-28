"Opposition leaders hatched many conspiracies to stall group one recruitment": Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a broadside at the previous BRS government for not conducting even a single Group One exam and now, as an opposition party, creating many hurdles to the present government in the recruitment of the Group One officer posts, said an official statement from a release.

Handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited Group One officers today, the Chief Minister said that the opposition BRS had obstructed the state government from conducting the Group One exam at every stage. The opposition stooped to a low by making comments that each Group One post was sold out at a staggering Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores. At last, the allegations levelled by the opposition proved wrong, the CM said that the government fulfilled the aspirations of the youth by conducting the exams.

“The opposition leaders hatched many conspiracies to stall the Group One recruitment. They filed cases and spread false propaganda. We managed every criticism patiently and succeeded in the recruitment process,” he added.

Further, the CM charged the BRS government with appointing inefficient and unqualified members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission. As a result, the exam papers were leaked in the Xerox centres. After coming to power, CM Revanth Reddy said that the entire Public Service Commission was overhauled and introduced reforms to conduct the exams and recruitment in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister also took strong exception to the comments made by the BRS leaders on the existence of Telangana. “The spirit and consciousness of Telangana is alive forever. This is the future of Telangana. Many struggles have been fought for social justice and equal opportunities. The land of Telangana has a history and spirit,” he added.

The opposition leaders and their families boasted that they were born to the cause of Telangana. Today, the CM said that the opposition leaders relegated to Telangana “traitors” for betraying the people and mocking the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs – Yadayya, Srikanthachari and Ishan Reddy.

Appealing to the newly recruited group one officers to join as partners in the reconstruction of Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy said that the officers should discharge their duties with utmost responsibility without falling prey to the opposition party’s conspiracies. “Let us all develop Telangana as a role model for the country,” he said.

The CM also warned that the government will cut 10 per cent of the salary and deposit the same in the parents’ accounts if the officers neglect the well-being of their father and mother. It is the responsibility of everyone to look after their parents, the CM emphasised. (ANI)

