LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani Ashwini Vaishnaw nipah virus donald trump cousin marriage delhi weather Erfan Soltani
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for January 13, 2026: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2026 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 13, 2026 11:28:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result January 13, 2026 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 11:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 13 January 2026Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Delhi, Gurugram Shiver As Cold Wave Hits NCR – IMD Orange Alert Warns Noida Temperature May Plunge To 4°C Tonight

‘Only India’s Tricolour Will Fly’: Bangladesh Flag Hoisted at Nallasopara School Sparks Outrage, Bajrang Dal Issues Warning | Watch

PM Narendra Modi Terms Terrorism An ‘Ultimate And Serious Threat To Humanity’ Says Germany And India Will ‘Fight It Resolutely’

Jagdeep Dhankar Hopitalised At AIIMS After He Loses Consciousness Twice Over The Weekend

LATEST NEWS

Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist Key Mastermind Arrested: 400 Kg Gold, $2.5 Million Cash, Inside Job – Indian Connection Explained

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 1 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Smashes Records, Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch MI vs GG Match On TV And Online

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Day 3: Oversubscribed 33.6x, GMP Signals 46% Premium, Strong Demand Ahead Of Listing

Oppo Reno 15 Series, Pad 5, And Enco Buds3 Pro+ Sale Live: Buy Latest Oppo Devices From ₹2,499, Check Prices And Offers

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Valued At ₹7,800 Cr, Grey Market Buzzes With 6% Premium- Should You Invest Or Not?

Trump To Invite India To Pax Silica, Ashwini Vaishnaw In US For Critical Minerals Meet: Why Rare Earths Are Resetting New Delhi–Washington Ties

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi X Rewiew: Netizens Praise Ravi Teja’s Power-Packed Performance, Fans Go Wild Online!

Who Is Grace Harris? Australian Star Who Helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Gujarat Giants With An Explosive Batting Show

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (13.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS