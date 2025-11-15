LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for November 15, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 15, 2025 10:32:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result November 15, 2025 LIVE Updates: As a part of the Assam Lottery, it is properly taken care of by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily and start at 3 PM, with three heats daily. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES Dr No:30, DEAR SERIES Dr No:30, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

TO BE DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 15 november 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (15-11-2025): Saturday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Blessed With a Baby Girl On Their 4th Anniversary

Chirag Paswan Slams Mahagathbandhan: Accuses Alliance of ‘Finding Fault with Every Issue’

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 15-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS