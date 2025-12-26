LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir George W Bush donald trump canada Bangladesh minority attacks Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > India > {LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for December 26, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 will be officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, many participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is significant for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 26, 2025 09:32:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Bodoland Lottery Result December 26, 2025 LIVE Updates: As part of the Assam Lottery, it is administered by the Government of Assam. The draws are daily, starting at 3 PM, with three heats per day. The Bodoland Lottery Department has now released its results for 2025. If you have bought tickets for the Bodoland Department of Lottery, you may now check your results. This lottery is widely participated in. This news concerns the update on the Bodoland Lottery and its results and is therefore important for participants, ticket holders, and spectators.

You Might Be Interested In

Results for all the series of the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

The results below are declared for all the series: 

KUMARAN SERIES, VISHNU SERIES, SWARNALAXMI SERIES, LION SERIES, DEAR SERIES, THANGAM SERIES, ABBLE SERIES, NALLANERAM SERIES, FUTURE SERIES, KUIL SERIES, ROSA SERIES

DECLARED SOON

DISCLAIMER- Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Bodoland Lottery website before claiming any prize.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Assam Bodoland Lottery 1st PrizeAssam State Lottery 26 December 2025Bodoland Future Series ResultBodoland Lottery Result TodayBodoland Lottery Winner ListSingam Kull Rosa Lottery Results

RELATED News

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Train Tickets Get Costlier From Today: Check Out The Revised Fares

Delhi Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

One Dead And Four Injured In Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

LATEST NEWS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Has Not Been Included In Bihar’s Playing XI Against Manipur

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

Putin Warned Bush About Pakistan In 2001, Called It A ‘Nuclear Snake’ & ‘Junta With No Democracy’ – Check All Shocking Details From Newly Declassified Transcripts

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns Rs 26 Crore On Third Thursday

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

Indian Student Shot Dead In Canada, Second Indian Death In Days, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’ As Police Hunt Suspects

‘There Would Be Hell To Pay’: Trump Announces US Air Strikes Against ISIS In Northwest Nigeria

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

Cricket Records: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

QUICK LINKS