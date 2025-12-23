LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour CBP Home app H-1B renewal india vs pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > India > [LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (23.12.2025) LIVE: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draw will be announced at 1 PM. 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore Winning Ticket will be announced soon. Check the Complete Winner List.

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 23, 2025 10:19:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 23-12-2025 Live Updates: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM lucky draws will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM & 8 PM, with the first-prize winning ticket worth ₹1 crore revealed. We share daily updates on the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. For the latest updates, stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. 

You Might Be Interested In

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result

There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery will be officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department will announce the long-awaited results of the Dear Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

You Might Be Interested In

RESULT OUT OF DEAR LOTTERY(1 PM)

Dear Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

Dear Lottery Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 

(Disclaimer- Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 10:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 1 PM Result23 DECEMBER 20256 pm result8 PM Resultdear lotterylottery result todaylottery Sambadlottery winnerslucky drawNagaland LotteryNagaland state lotteryNagaland State Lottery Sambad ResultRs 1 crore prizeTuesday lottery

RELATED News

‘Assam On A ‘Powder Keg’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims 40% of State’s Population Has Bangladeshi Roots – How His ‘Push Back’ Strategy Is Stopping Illegal Infiltration

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

ISRO Set to Launch AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird Block-2: Giant LEO Satellite Bringing Direct Smartphone Connectivity This December 24

Goa ZP Election Result 2025: BJP-MGP Alliance Dominates With 31 Seats As Opposition Votes Split

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

LATEST NEWS

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Collection Day 4: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Epic Crosses 70 Crore But Fails To Top ‘Dhurandhar’ Craze In India

Bill Clinton In Epstein Files: Timeline Of Former President’s Ties With Convicted Sex Offender And Trump’s Reaction To The Pics

BCCI Announces Huge Pay Hike For Domestic Women Cricketers After World Cup Win, Senior Players Will Earn…

Stock Market Today: No Rush At The Ringing Bell As Sensex, Nifty Tiptoe Into Tuesday

‘Not Even Animals Are Treated This Way’: Brother Reveals How Mob Lynched Bangladeshi Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire And Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

Stocks to Watch Today: Ambuja Cements, IRCTC, Paytm, HCLTech, Belrise Ind, GPT Infra, Sanghvi Movers, Prestige Estates, Man Industries, Saatvik Green, KSH International And May in Focus on December 23

Pakistan Cries Foul Again, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Runs To ICC, Alleges ‘Provocative’ Behaviour From Indian U19 Players During Asia Cup Final 2025

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Payal Gaming 4-Minute 44-Second MMS Clip Goes Viral, Sparks Fresh Online Frenzy

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details
[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (23.12.2025): Dear Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

QUICK LINKS