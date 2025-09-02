LIVE TV
Home > India > (OUT) Nagaland 8 PM DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lottery Sambad Result Today 2 September 2025 LIVE: 1 Crore First Prize Announced – Check Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 02-09-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET, 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 2, 2025 20:28:41 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today 02-09-2025, Tuesday Live Updates: We bring you daily updates of the Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws. Stay tuned on NewsX to see the winning numbers as soon as they are released. There is a legal allowance for lotteries in 13 states in India, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Bumper Lottery today.

DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 59G 41479

DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 08817, 09247, 34687, 41570, 45123, 78812, 83086, 85613, 92197, 99185

DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 0831, 0921, 1814, 4017, 4104, 4642, 5063, 6221, 6335, 8879

DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0977, 1140, 1538, 5106, 5410, 6315, 7667, 7806, 8490, 8605

DEAR GOOSE NIGHT Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0138, 1116, 2094, 3006, 4732, 5787, 6285, 6877, 8173, 8979, 0166, 1305, 2364, 3279, 4738, 5890, 6291, 7016, 8253, 9050, 0238, 1368, 2596, 3310, 4908, 5906, 6300, 7028, 8348, 9094 0613, 1709, 2615, 4004, 4950, 5910, 6358, 7173, 8408, 9153, 0635, 1795, 2747, 4182, 5028, 6032, 6427, 7285, 8520, 9405, 0649, 1866, 2761, 4321, 5040, 6151, 6454, 7366, 8590, 9430, 0688, 1896, 2778, 4347, 5087, 6162, 6546, 7558, 8615, 9451, 0927, 2069, 2913, 4361, 5102, 6211, 6548, 7560, 8735, 9544, 1078, 2071, 2946, 4611, 5728, 6278, 6759, 7838, 8956, 9595

 

Cons. Prize ₹1000/-

Ticket no. – 41479

Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

QUICK LINKS