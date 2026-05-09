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Home > India News > OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 14:47 IST

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (09-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Saturday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Nagaland Samabad @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR-753 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

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Nagaland Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 09-05-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 34L 28110 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 16215, 30896, 39066, 67997, 71785, 73541, 79103, 86154, 92159, 97091

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 0622, 1348, 1913, 2165, 4912, 5913, 6047, 6072, 6571, 7067

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 1917, 2121, 2233, 2966, 3292, 3353, 4302, 5443, 9478, 9760

Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 09-05-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad 1 PM Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000 
3rd Prize: ₹500 
4th Prize: ₹250

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

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OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Sambad Dear 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 34L 28110

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