LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news 2026 IPO AMC IPO 2025 bristol theft bangladesh AI model update 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil russia latest india news
LIVE TV
Home > India > [OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today Live: Shillong Teer is a popular lottery game rooted in archery, conducted daily in Meghalaya. The game is played in two rounds, and participants place bets by predicting the number of arrows that will strike the target. This report provides the winning numbers for all Teer draws held on December 12, 2025.

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 12, 2025 10:39:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates December 12, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.

Teer Results for December 12, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on December 12, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.

FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
XX XX

Common Numbers for December 12, 2025

Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced soon

  • House: To be announced soon

  • Ending: To be announced soon

Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers

  • Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
  • House: To be announced shortly
  • Ending: To be announced shortly

Winning Numbers for December 12, 2025 

Shillong Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:30 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:30 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    79 XX

Juwai Morning Teer

  • First Round Result: 10:35 am

  • Second Round Result: 11:35 am

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Juwai Teer

  • First Round Result: 2:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 3:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

    Shillong Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:10 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Khanapara Teer

  • First Round Result: 4:30 pm

  • Second Round Result: 5:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

Night Teer Result

  • First Round Result 8:15 pm

  • Second Round Result: 9:00 pm

    FR (First Round) SR (Second Round)
    XX XX

How to Play Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

  • Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.

  • Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.

Prize Money Structure

  • Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80

  • Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60

  • Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000

Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya

  • Juwai Teer

  • Shillong Morning Teer

  • Khanapara Teer

  • Jowai Ladrymbai Teer

  • Shillong Night Teer

  • Night Teer Results

Stay Tuned for Live Updates and Complete Teer Results!

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jowai Ladrymbai Teer ResultJuwai Teer ResultKhanapara Teer ResultMeghalaya Lottery ResultShillong Lottery Result TodayShillong Morning Teer ResultShillong Night Teer ResultShillong Teer 12 december 2025Shillong Teer Lottery ResultShillong Teer Lottery Result TodayShillong Teer Result TodayTeer Common NumbersTeer Result Live Updates

RELATED News

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12.12.2025): Friday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 10 Feared Dead

Three Men Die Shockingly During Alleged Black Magic Ritual In Chhattisgarh, Police Investigate Mysterious Tragic Incident

‘We’re Getting To Know Each…’: What Piyush Goyal Said On Trade Talks With The US?

LATEST NEWS

Why India-US Relations Strained Under Donald Trump: US Lawmakers Explain How Tariffs, H-1B Visa Changes And Pakistan Outreach Hurt Ties

‘Craziest IPO’ Of 2026? Elon Musk Confirms SpaceX Public Listing With Trillion-Dollar Valuation

Nephrocare IPO Closes Today: GMP Signals Likely Premium Listing – Last Day To Apply! Here’s Everything You Should Know Before The Opportunity Slips Away

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Is ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Worth Investing In? Experts Give Strong ‘Subscribe’ Ratings – Everything You Need to Know

Why The Theft Of Indian Relics In The UK Has Sparked Global Concern? Everything Decoded

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (12.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

QUICK LINKS