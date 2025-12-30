[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (30.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Shillong Teer Result Today Live Updates December 30, 2025: Shillong Teer, a legal lottery based on archery, is played daily in Meghalaya under the supervision of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) at the Shillong Polo Ground. The game not only offers participants a chance to win cash rewards but also helps in encouraging archery among the younger generation.
Teer Results for December 30, 2025: Winning Numbers from All Major Games
Check the latest outcomes from key Teer draws held on December 30, 2025, including Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai Teer, Shillong Teer, and Shillong Night Teer.
|FR (First Round)
|SR (Second Round)
|XX
|XX
Common Numbers for December 30, 2025
Shillong Morning Teer Common Numbers
-
Direct Numbers: To be announced soon
-
House: To be announced soon
-
Ending: To be announced soon
Juwai Morning Teer Common Numbers
- Direct Numbers: To be announced shortly
- House: To be announced shortly
- Ending: To be announced shortly
Winning Numbers for December 30, 2025
Shillong Morning Teer
-
First Round Result: 10:30 am
-
Second Round Result: 11:30 am
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) 34 XX
Juwai Morning Teer
-
First Round Result: 10:35 am
-
Second Round Result: 11:35 am
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) 04 XX
Juwai Teer
-
First Round Result: 2:15 pm
-
Second Round Result: 3:00 pm
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX
Shillong Teer
-
First Round Result: 4:15 pm
-
Second Round Result: 5:10 pm
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX
Khanapara Teer
-
First Round Result: 4:30 pm
-
Second Round Result: 5:00 pm
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX
Night Teer Result
-
First Round Result 8:15 pm
-
Second Round Result: 9:00 pm
FR (First Round) SR (Second Round) XX XX
How to Play Shillong Teer?
Shillong Teer is conducted in two rounds. In the first round, professional archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.
-
Players must pick a number between 0 and 99, predicting the exact count of arrows hitting the target.
-
Tickets are available in denominations of ₹1, ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, and ₹50, and can only be purchased through authorised agents.
Prize Money Structure
-
Correct guess in Round 1 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹80
-
Correct guess in Round 2 with ₹1 ticket → Win ₹60
-
Correct guess in both rounds with ₹1 each → Win up to ₹4,000
Other Popular Teer Games in Meghalaya
-
Juwai Teer
-
Shillong Morning Teer
-
Khanapara Teer
-
Jowai Ladrymbai Teer
-
Shillong Night Teer
- Night Teer Results
