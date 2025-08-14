Over 1,000 Security Personnel Awarded Gallantry And Service Medals On Independence Day 2025

Gallantry Awards 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services received Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Officials confirmed that 233 personnel received the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 personnel received the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The awards recognise exceptional courage, dedication, and commitment in the line of duty across the country.

Among the majority of the 233 Gallantry Awards, 54 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 152 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region, three personnel from North-East and 24 personnel form other regions are being awarded for their gallant action: MHA — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Breakdown of Gallantry Awards by Region

Out of the 233 Gallantry Medals, 54 went to personnel serving in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas. The Jammu and Kashmir region accounted for 152 awards, recognising personnel who displayed bravery in challenging situations. Three personnel from the North-East and 24 personnel from other regions also received the Gallantry Medal. The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that these honours celebrate acts of courage and service that significantly contributed to public safety and national security.

