Home > India > Over 74 Per Cent Have Submitted Their Forms: Election Commission of India

Over 74 Per Cent Have Submitted Their Forms: Election Commission of India

The Election Commission of India said that with 14 more days left before the last date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, over 74 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have submitted their forms.

Election Commission of India

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 23:27:49 IST

On July 10, Thursday, the Supreme Court told the Election Commission of India to consider Aadhaar card, voter ID card and ration card as acceptable documents for the “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar. Now, the Election Commission of India has come up with an important development in this case. The EC said that with 14 more days left before the last date of collection of enumeration forms in the ongoing special intensive revision in Bihar, over 74 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors have submitted their forms. 

Officers are going house to house

The Election Commission said that in the second phase of the revision exercise, booth-level officers are going house-to-house to assist the electors. According to the EC, the officers are also collecting the filled enumeration forms of the electors. It also said that the digitisation and uploading of enumeration forms are underway and booth level officers have digitised and uploaded 3.73 crore such forms out of the total enumeration forms collected by them so far.

Why the petitioners criticised the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar electoral rolls

The petitioners had criticised the special intensive revision of the Bihar electoral rolls because it requires only those voters who registered after 2003, to re-verify their identity without the option of using widely accepted government documents like Aadhaar. Noted parties and individuals like the Association for Democratic Reforms and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra have filed the petition against the Bihar electoral rolls. Despite the allegations by the opposition leaders and other concerned parties, the Election Commission of India has defended the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar. On August 09, 2025, the The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that the Bihar electors have enthusiastically participated in the SIR of the voters’ list. 

