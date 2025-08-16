Owaisi Takes Dig At PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech, Ram Madhav Defends Modi’s Remarks

LIVE TV
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his address on the 79th Independence Day, calling it a "great insult" to India's freedom struggle.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 16, 2025 19:36:41 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in his address on the 79th Independence Day, calling it a “great insult” to India’s freedom struggle.

In a press conference, Owaisi highlighted that the RSS never participated in the freedom struggle. He said the “cultural organisation” hated freedom fighters more than the Britishers since they used to remain in their “shadows”. He argued that RSS has always opposed “inclusive nationalism.”

Modi Praised RSS In His I-Day Speech 

In his speech on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the “biggest NGO in the world” and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

“Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born – Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of ‘vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman’, with the aim of the welfare of Maa Bharati, Swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland.

The prime minister’s praise of RSS from the ramparts of Red Fort on Friday sparked a range of criticism from political parties and leaders.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Also Criticised

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM had “insulted” the spirit of the day.

Meanwhile, RSS leader Ram Madhav defended Modi’s remarks, saying that the RSS and BJP are part of one ideological family. “Opposition only seeks political mileage by targeting the RSS, “He added.

Speaking to the media persons, he said, “As the Sangh is going to celebrate its 100th year, the Prime Minister’s remarks opened an old debate over nationalism and ideology, and the RSS’s role in India’s freedom struggle. 

