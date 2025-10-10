LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya india news Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > India > Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India’s first woman Rafale pilot, earned her Qualified Flying Instructor badge at Air Force Station Tambaram. She overcame false claims by Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and continues to inspire women in the IAF. Singh’s journey from MiG-21 to Rafale highlights her dedication and pioneering spirit.

IAF’s Shivangi Singh earns Qualified Flying Instructor badge, debunks Pakistan claims, inspires women in aviation. Photo: X.
IAF’s Shivangi Singh earns Qualified Flying Instructor badge, debunks Pakistan claims, inspires women in aviation. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 10, 2025 19:48:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India’s first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet, earned her Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge at a ceremony held at the Flying Instructors School (FIS), Air Force Station Tambaram, on October 9, 2025.

The valedictory ceremony for the 159th QFIC course was attended by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO TC IAF, as the Chief Guest. A total of 59 officers from the Indian Air Force, sister services, and friendly foreign countries were conferred the prestigious Qualified Flying Instructor badge.

False Claims by Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan circulated false reports claiming that Squadron Leader Singh was captured by its forces after her jet was allegedly shot down near Sialkot. A fake viral video and accompanying images fueled the misinformation.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) at that time debunked the claims, clarifying that they were completely false.

Who is Shivangi Singh?

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Shivangi Singh’s passion for flying began during a childhood visit to the Air Force Museum in Delhi. She pursued higher education at Banaras Hindu University, where she joined the NCC Air Wing, laying the foundation for her future career in aviation.

She began her training at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad in 2016 and was commissioned in 2017 as part of the IAF’s second batch of women fighter pilots. Today, she is among more than 1,600 women officers serving in the Indian Air Force.

“This not only reflects modernization but also shows we can now realise our dreams,” Singh has said, reflecting on her achievements.

Also Read: Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know

From MiG-21 to Rafale: Shivangi Singh’s Journey

Singh started her operational journey flying the MiG-21 Bison, mastering the demanding skills required to pilot such a high-performance aircraft. In 2020, after a competitive selection, she began advanced Rafale training, working with French instructors to master the jet’s sophisticated systems, including the Thales RBE2 AESA radar and precision weaponry.

She has flown critical missions in areas such as eastern Ladakh and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), demonstrating both her skill and the Rafale’s operational capabilities. In 2023, she represented India in Exercise Orion in France, marking the first foreign deployment of the Rafale by the IAF.

Commissioned in 2017, Singh made history as the second woman fighter pilot to feature in the IAF’s Republic Day tableau in 2022. She currently serves with the Golden Arrows Squadron, based in Ambala, Punjab, and continues to inspire a new generation of women officers.

“I succeeded in a field that was long reserved for men, and if I succeeded, then women can now work in any sector,” she said. 

Also Read: WATCH: Taliban Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan On Terrorism, Afghan FM In India Dares Islamabad, ‘Our Patience And Courage…’

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5india newsoperation sindoorpakistan newsrafaleshivangi singh

RELATED News

K’taka Home Min Parameshwara Downplays CM’s Dinner Meet, Says Only Agenda Is To Have Food
SS Rajamouli’s 52nd Birthday: Bollywood Unites To Celebrate The Genius Behind Baahubali And RRR
What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You
Green Crackers Ban In Delhi-NCR Matter: SC Reserves Order, Hints At Allowing Use With Time Restrictions
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death

LATEST NEWS

Swami Chaitanyanand Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Baba’s Pleas, Verdict On October 14
ARGENTINA'S YPF, ENI SIGN FINAL ENGINEERING AGREEMENT FOR LNG PROJECT IN VACA MUERTA MINE
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya?
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Rajasthan: When Will Moon Rise Today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh Mahurat and More
Congress’s Pawan Khera Slams Bihar Election Commission Over ‘No Appeals Filed’ Claim, Flags Duplicate Voters And Fake Addresses
European Commission says existing rules address stablecoin risks
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timing: When Will Moon Rise Today in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, UP? Shubh Mahurat and More
India’s World Test Championship Run Scorers: Names You Need to Know
Ricky Hatton's funeral draws thousands in Manchester tribute
WATCH: Taliban Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan, Afghan FM In India Dares Islamabad, ‘Our Patience And Courage…’
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge
Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

QUICK LINKS