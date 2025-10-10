Pakistan Exposed, ISPR’s Fake ‘Shivangi Singh Captured’ Claim During Operation Sindoor Falls Flat As Rafale Pilot Earns QFI Badge

Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India’s first woman pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet, earned her Qualified Flying Instructor (QFI) badge at a ceremony held at the Flying Instructors School (FIS), Air Force Station Tambaram, on October 9, 2025.

The valedictory ceremony for the 159th QFIC course was attended by Air Marshal Tejbir Singh, SASO TC IAF, as the Chief Guest. A total of 59 officers from the Indian Air Force, sister services, and friendly foreign countries were conferred the prestigious Qualified Flying Instructor badge.

False Claims by Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan circulated false reports claiming that Squadron Leader Singh was captured by its forces after her jet was allegedly shot down near Sialkot. A fake viral video and accompanying images fueled the misinformation.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) at that time debunked the claims, clarifying that they were completely false.

Who is Shivangi Singh?

Born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Shivangi Singh’s passion for flying began during a childhood visit to the Air Force Museum in Delhi. She pursued higher education at Banaras Hindu University, where she joined the NCC Air Wing, laying the foundation for her future career in aviation.

She began her training at the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad in 2016 and was commissioned in 2017 as part of the IAF’s second batch of women fighter pilots. Today, she is among more than 1,600 women officers serving in the Indian Air Force.

“This not only reflects modernization but also shows we can now realise our dreams,” Singh has said, reflecting on her achievements.

From MiG-21 to Rafale: Shivangi Singh’s Journey

Singh started her operational journey flying the MiG-21 Bison, mastering the demanding skills required to pilot such a high-performance aircraft. In 2020, after a competitive selection, she began advanced Rafale training, working with French instructors to master the jet’s sophisticated systems, including the Thales RBE2 AESA radar and precision weaponry.

She has flown critical missions in areas such as eastern Ladakh and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), demonstrating both her skill and the Rafale’s operational capabilities. In 2023, she represented India in Exercise Orion in France, marking the first foreign deployment of the Rafale by the IAF.

Commissioned in 2017, Singh made history as the second woman fighter pilot to feature in the IAF’s Republic Day tableau in 2022. She currently serves with the Golden Arrows Squadron, based in Ambala, Punjab, and continues to inspire a new generation of women officers.

“I succeeded in a field that was long reserved for men, and if I succeeded, then women can now work in any sector,” she said.

