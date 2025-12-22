PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Link Before Your Card Turns Inoperative | Explained

Aadhaar pan link status: The final deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar is December 31, 2025. From January 1, 2026, the Income Tax Department will mark all unlinked PAN cards as inoperative, effectively freezing their use for financial and tax-related purposes. As per Notification No. 26/2025, issued on April 3 this year, individuals whose PAN was allotted using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID before October 1, 2024, must complete the linking with their permanent Aadhaar number by the end of this year.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned that failure to comply will result in blocked tax refunds, higher TDS deductions and restrictions on banking and investment activities.
What Happens If Your PAN Becomes Inoperative?
If PAN is not linked by the deadline, it will not be cancelled but will become dormant for all practical purposes. This means:
- Income tax returns cannot be filed
- Tax refunds will be withheld without interest
- TDS and TCS will be deducted at higher rates
- Opening bank accounts, loans, credit cards and Demat accounts will not be allowed
- Mutual fund SIPs and other investments may stop
Who Needs To Act Urgently?
You must link PAN and Aadhaar if:
- Your PAN was issued using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID before October 1, 2024
- You missed the earlier June 30, 2023 deadline
- You hold a PAN, even if you currently have no taxable income
Exemptions: NRIs, individuals aged 80 years and above, and residents of Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and Meghalaya are not required to link.
Before You Start: Keep These Ready
- PAN number
- Aadhaar number
- Mobile number linked to Aadhaar (for OTP)
- ₹1,000 fee (mandatory for most users whose PAN was issued before July 1, 2017)
How To Link PAN With Aadhaar Online
Step 1: Pay the Mandatory Fee
- Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal
- Click ‘Link Aadhaar’ under Quick Links
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar details
- Proceed to e-Pay Tax
- Select- Assessment Year: 2026–27, Payment Type: Other Receipts (500)
- Pay ₹1,000 via UPI, debit card or net banking
- Payment verification may take 3–5 working days.
Step 2: Submit the Linking Request
- Return to Link Aadhaar on the portal
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar
- Once payment is verified, click Continue
- Enter details as per Aadhaar
- Validate via OTP sent to your registered mobile number
How to Check PAN–Aadhaar Linking Status
Without Login
- Go to the e-Filing homepage
- Click Link Aadhaar Status
- Enter PAN and Aadhaar
- View status instantly
After Login
- Login to the portal
- Go to Dashboard or My Profile
- Click Link Aadhaar Status
Offline Methods To Link PAN And Aadhaar
At PAN Service Centres
If linking fails due to data mismatch:
- Visit NSDL (Protean) or UTIITSL centres
- Fill Annexure-I form
- Submit self-attested PAN and Aadhaar copies
- Biometric verification may be required
Service charges may apply, apart from the ₹1,000 penalty.
Common Issues and Fixes
- Name mismatch: Update details in PAN or Aadhaar first
- No Aadhaar-linked mobile: Update number at Aadhaar centre
- PAN linked to another Aadhaar: Requires delinking via Assessing Officer
Final Takeaway
If you hold a PAN card, linking it with Aadhaar before December 31, 2025 is crucial. Missing the deadline could lead to a complete financial standstill, from blocked refunds to higher taxes and frozen banking services.
READ MORE: Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport: KLM Amsterdam Flight Lands Safely Amid Security Scare