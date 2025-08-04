Home > India > Patna: Part Of Patna’s Rs 422 Cr Double-Deck Flyover Inaugurated 2 Months Back Reportedly Sinks After Heavy Rain

A part of the city’s first elevated corridor or the double-decker flyover, inaugurated just two months back by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 11, 2025, has reportedly sunk due to heavy rainfall since August 2, Saturday, according to The Times of India.

double-decker flyover (Screengrab of the ANI footage)
Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 4, 2025 09:42:59 IST

A part of the city’s first elevated corridor or the double-decker flyover, inaugurated just two months back by the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 11, 2025, has reportedly sunk due to heavy rainfall since August 2, Saturday, according to The Times of India. As per the Money Control, this flyover spans the congested Ashok Rajpath corridor. According to the Money Control, while inaugurating the flyover, the CM had said the connectivity of this double-deck flyover with the fast-moving Patna Metro project would further strengthen the city’s traffic management. 

What did the CMO’s statement mentioned about the double-decker flyover?

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement, the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited had constructed this flyover for Rs 422 crore. It was mentioned in the statement that after the inauguration, the CM inspected the double-decker flyover from Kargil Chowk to Science College and Science College to Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan. CM Nitish Kumar had also inquired about its connectivity to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as per the statement. 

In how many layers the flyover was constructed?

This flyover was constructed in two layers (decks) above Ashok Rajpath, which starts from Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan and goes to PMCH to the Science College. The statement says that the upper deck (Tier-II) of the elevated corridor from Gandhi Maidan to Science College is 2175.50 metres and it is for traffic moving from Gandhi Maidan to Science College. The bottom deck (Tier-1) is 1449.30 metres in length which is for vehicles moving to Patna College from Gandhi Maidan as per the statement. The statement concluded that width of the deck of this path is 8.5 metres.

