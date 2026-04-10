Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

A video shows a disturbing event that started a public uproar on social media platforms because it showed a serious case of animal abuse, which people tried to pass off as a method of traveling.

The video, which started to circulate on Thursday night, shows a Cocker Spaniel dog that experiences extreme distress while traveling on an express train. The dog owners reportedly drugged their pet with human sleeping medication so they could avoid Indian Railways’ requirements for pet travel.

The video that Instagram user Atul Singh shared shows the dog trying to walk in the narrow space between passenger seats of a coach. The owners used sedatives on their pet to stop it from making noise because they wanted to keep it hidden from the authorities.







The dog woke up after the medication stopped working and started walking through the cabin while showing itself to other passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) intervened after they received information about a passenger who was traveling without permission. The station staff ordered the couple to leave the train because they had been traveling with an unauthorized passenger.

The couple faces legal consequences that remain uncertain, while the public has reacted strongly to their ethical behavior. Veterinarians have issued warnings that human sedatives used on animals can cause lethal risks, which include respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.

Veterinary Risks of Using Human Sedatives on Pet Dogs

Pet owners who use human medications to treat their pets without veterinary approval risk fatal outcomes for their animal companions. The human body processes medications in a different way from dogs because their body functions are totally distinct from human biology.

Sedated animals become unable to control their body temperature while they also lose their ability to react to physical stress, which makes train coaches with their tight spaces and low air circulation become lethal environments.

The viral footage shows restlessness, which represents a typical symptom of post-sedation emergence delirium that causes the animal to experience intense fear and confusion until the drugs exit its system.

Railway Compliance For Pet Travel In India

Indian Railways functions under a statutory legal system that governs animal transportation to protect both animal safety and public security.

The owners need to reserve an entire AC First Class coupe, or they need to use the dog boxes, which have ventilation in the luggage van, with a valid fitness certificate from a veterinarian to travel. Hiding an animal from view to break these rules creates two offenses: it violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and imposes a transport responsibility on the carrier.

Pet owners must prepare for all necessary operational challenges because they should not choose unsafe methods that put living beings at risk to save money on ticket costs.

Also Read: Devotees Pour 11,000 Liters Of Milk Into Narmada, Netizens Outraged Over Waste While Children Sleep Hungry, WATCH VIDEO