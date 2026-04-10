LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Ayush Badoni Farman Khan case Anantagiri waterfall accident Bihar love story viral crime news 2027 elections India abbas araghchi iran Iran Islamabad donald trump gaza Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

A viral video shows a Cocker Spaniel allegedly drugged by its owners to avoid railway pet rules while traveling on an express train. The dog later regained consciousness and appeared distressed, prompting RPF action. Experts warn human sedatives can be fatal for animals.

Drugged Pet Dog Smuggled on Train
Drugged Pet Dog Smuggled on Train

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: April 10, 2026 11:42:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

A video shows a disturbing event that started a public uproar on social media platforms because it showed a serious case of animal abuse, which people tried to pass off as a method of traveling.

The video, which started to circulate on Thursday night, shows a Cocker Spaniel dog that experiences extreme distress while traveling on an express train. The dog owners reportedly drugged their pet with human sleeping medication so they could avoid Indian Railways’ requirements for pet travel. 

The video that Instagram user Atul Singh shared shows the dog trying to walk in the narrow space between passenger seats of a coach. The owners used sedatives on their pet to stop it from making noise because they wanted to keep it hidden from the authorities.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atul Parvindar Singh (@atulllsing)



The dog woke up after the medication stopped working and started walking through the cabin while showing itself to other passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) intervened after they received information about a passenger who was traveling without permission. The station staff ordered the couple to leave the train because they had been traveling with an unauthorized passenger. 

The couple faces legal consequences that remain uncertain, while the public has reacted strongly to their ethical behavior. Veterinarians have issued warnings that human sedatives used on animals can cause lethal risks, which include respiratory failure and cardiac arrest.

Veterinary Risks of Using Human Sedatives on Pet Dogs

Pet owners who use human medications to treat their pets without veterinary approval risk fatal outcomes for their animal companions. The human body processes medications in a different way from dogs because their body functions are totally distinct from human biology. 

Sedated animals become unable to control their body temperature while they also lose their ability to react to physical stress, which makes train coaches with their tight spaces and low air circulation become lethal environments.

The viral footage shows restlessness, which represents a typical symptom of post-sedation emergence delirium that causes the animal to experience intense fear and confusion until the drugs exit its system.

Railway Compliance For Pet Travel In India

Indian Railways functions under a statutory legal system that governs animal transportation to protect both animal safety and public security.

The owners need to reserve an entire AC First Class coupe, or they need to use the dog boxes, which have ventilation in the luggage van, with a valid fitness certificate from a veterinarian to travel. Hiding an animal from view to break these rules creates two offenses: it violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and imposes a transport responsibility on the carrier.

Pet owners must prepare for all necessary operational challenges because they should not choose unsafe methods that put living beings at risk to save money on ticket costs.

Also Read: Devotees Pour 11,000 Liters Of Milk Into Narmada, Netizens Outraged Over Waste While Children Sleep Hungry, WATCH VIDEO

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: animal abuse viral videoexpress train incidentpet dog drugged

RELATED News

Selfie Turns Deadly: 3 Minor Girls Die After Slipping Into Malangumme Waterfall In Andhra’s Alluri While Taking Selfie | Watch Viral Video

“A Peaceful World Can Only Be Built on Mahavir’s Principles” — Manoj Kumar Jain

Who Is Shalini Singh? Daughter Of Former Wrestling Federation Of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Likely To Join Politics

Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

MIICCIA Organises Legend Enterprise Awards 2026 In New Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL Match Between KKR and LSG? — Mukul Choudhary Shines, Digvesh Rathi Sparks Controversy

Weekly Numerology Predictions For April 13-19: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Lucky Day And Upcoming Weekly Direction

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Expected Soon, Know How to Check Scores and Download Marksheet

Who Is Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan’s First Wife? What Really Happened Before Their Shocking Split Remains Mystery Unveiled

WATCH | Married Man Climbs Tower For Girlfriend In Bihar, Ignores Police Until RJD MLA Personally Steps In To Handle The ‘Love Crisis’ – Video Goes Viral

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Out: Direct Link at sebaonline.org, Steps to Check ASSEB Class 10 Marks and Download Scorecard

Realme C100 5G Launch: Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300, And AI Features, Check All Specs And Price

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 10 After LSG Defeat KKR — RR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, MI, GT, LSG, DC

WWE WrestleMania 42: John Cena Set to Face-Off With Former WWE World Champion? Check More Details Inside

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO
Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO
Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO
Pet Dog Drugged And Smuggled On Express Train By Couple; Viral Video Shows Distressed Animal After Waking Up, WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS