LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents Anuj Balendra Shah alia bhatt Friday market icc taranjit singh sandhu Britney Spears ayatollah ali khamenei Abu Dhabi news abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump aerial incidents
LIVE TV
Home > India > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Thursday, March 6, staying stable across major metropolitan cities.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6. Photo: Representative Image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6. Photo: Representative Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 6, 2026 10:15:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Thursday, March 6, staying stable across major metropolitan cities. 

In Delhi, petrol continues to be sold at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, fuel prices remain higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.49 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre. 

The sharp rise in crude prices comes after military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, tssing fears of potential supply disruptions in one of the world’s most critical oil-producing regions. 

You Might Be Interested In

Across major metro cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above Rs 100 per litre, whereas diesel rates in these cities continue to stay below the Rs 100 mark. 

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Indian Cities Today

According ot the latest update, fuel prices across major cities continue to remain stable. Here are the latest petrol price today and diesel price today. 

City

Petrol Price (per litre)

Diesel Price (per litre)

New Delhi

Rs 94.77

Rs 87.67

Hyderabad

Rs 107.46

Rs 95.70

Bengaluru

Rs 102.92

Rs 90.99

Chennai

Rs 100.84

Rs 92.39

Kolkata

Rs 105.45

Rs 92.02

Lucknow

Rs 94.69

Rs 87.81

Jaipur

Rs 104.72

Rs 90.21

Why Rising Crude Oil Prices Matter for India 

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the country highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil markets. Crude oil is refined into fuels, such as petrol and diesel, meaning any sustained rise in global prices can directly affect India’s fuel costs. 

If international crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, India’s import bill could increase significantly. This may also put pressure on inflation and the broader economy. 

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in India

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, when the government reduced excise duties to ease inflationary pressure. 

Fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. 

However, the final retail price is influenced by several factors: 

  • Global crude oil prices
  •  The rupee-US dollar exchange rate 
  • Central and state taxes 
  • Refining and transportation costs

 Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Soon? 

With global crude oil benchmarks climbing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns are growing among consumers about a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices. 

Energy experts say the situation remains uncertain. If crude prices remain elevated for a long period or supply disruptions worsen, domestic fuel prices in India could eventually face upward pressure. 

For now, however, petrol and diesel rates across major cities continue remain unchanged. 

Also Read: Who Were Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar? Indian Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crash In Assam 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Diesel Prices TodaypetrolPetrol price today

RELATED News

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? Former US Ambassador Appointed Delhi’s New Lieutenant Governor, Replaces V K Saxena

Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Jet Crashes 60 Km From Jorhat Airbase In Assam After Takeoff, Search Intensifies For Missing Pilots

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

LATEST NEWS

Candor IVF Centre Turns 6 Announces Free Support for 1000 Childless Couples

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Nothing Phone 4a Vs Google Pixel 10a: Which Device Wins The Mid-Range Battle? Check Detailed Comparison Before Buying

Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump at the White House as Former President Says He May Be ‘Better Than Pelé’

Ram Charan Arrives Barefoot at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Reception —Was It Part of a Wedding Ritual or Religious Act?

Who Is Balendra Shah? Rapper-Turned-Politician, Kathmandu Ex-Mayor Who Studied In India Now Leads Nepal Election Results With Gen Z Backing

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Enjoy India–England T20 Semi-Final With Daughter Raha At Wankhede Stadium; Adorable Videos Go Viral | WATCH

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open In Red, Dalal Street Loses All the Gains; Investors Need to Be Careful Amid Global Volatility, 6 march 2026

Historic Maritime Leap: Under CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Nitesh Rane Launches Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Pax Ferry, Ushering in Maharashtra’s Water Transport Revolution

Sanju Samson Credits Jasprit Bumrah for IND vs ENG Heroics, Says ‘Man of the Match Should’ve Been Him’ | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

QUICK LINKS