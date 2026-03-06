Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on Thursday, March 6, staying stable across major metropolitan cities.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be sold at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, fuel prices remain higher, with petrol costing Rs 103.49 per litre and diesel around Rs 90.03 per litre.

The sharp rise in crude prices comes after military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, tssing fears of potential supply disruptions in one of the world’s most critical oil-producing regions.

Across major metro cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above Rs 100 per litre, whereas diesel rates in these cities continue to stay below the Rs 100 mark.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Indian Cities Today

According ot the latest update, fuel prices across major cities continue to remain stable. Here are the latest petrol price today and diesel price today.

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Bengaluru Rs 102.92 Rs 90.99 Chennai Rs 100.84 Rs 92.39 Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02 Lucknow Rs 94.69 Rs 87.81 Jaipur Rs 104.72 Rs 90.21

Why Rising Crude Oil Prices Matter for India

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the country highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil markets. Crude oil is refined into fuels, such as petrol and diesel, meaning any sustained rise in global prices can directly affect India’s fuel costs.

If international crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, India’s import bill could increase significantly. This may also put pressure on inflation and the broader economy.

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in India

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, when the government reduced excise duties to ease inflationary pressure.

Fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

However, the final retail price is influenced by several factors:

Global crude oil prices

The rupee-US dollar exchange rate

Central and state taxes

Refining and transportation costs

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Soon?

With global crude oil benchmarks climbing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns are growing among consumers about a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Energy experts say the situation remains uncertain. If crude prices remain elevated for a long period or supply disruptions worsen, domestic fuel prices in India could eventually face upward pressure.

For now, however, petrol and diesel rates across major cities continue remain unchanged.

