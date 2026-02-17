LIVE TV
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 begins on February 16, but Udaya Tithi makes February 17 the main observance day. Holy Snan is best between 5:16 AM and 6:07 AM, with Abhijit Muhurat from 12:10 PM to 12:55 PM. Donations and Pitru Tarpan on this Bhaumvati Amavasya hold special spiritual significance.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Correct Date, Snan Muhurat and Daan Timings Revealed
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Correct Date, Snan Muhurat and Daan Timings Revealed

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 17, 2026 08:27:29 IST

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

The Hindu calendar designates Phalguna Amavasya as its most important day because it determines the final new moon, which occurs before the Vedic new year.

People become interested in the 2026 lunar cycle because it creates uncertainty about when two lunar events will happen since they extend over several dates. The Amavasya Tithi starts at 5:34 PM on February 16, but Vedic tradition determines Udaya Tithi through sunrise, which makes February 17, 2026, the main day of observation.

The first solar eclipse of the year generates a strong spiritual cleansing period, which allows people to connect with their ancestors during its intense energy time.

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 Date and Muhurat for Holy Bathing

The spiritual significance of Phalguna Amavasya depends on the Amrit Kaal and Brahma Muhurat, which determine its timing. The best time for the “Snan,” or holy dip, occurs on February 17 between 5:16 AM and 6:07 AM.

Devotees believe that taking a dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga during these early hours cleanses the soul of past karmas. The Abhijit Muhurat from 12:10 PM to 12:55 PM provides home ritual observers their second important time period for conducting prayers.

The specific time periods function as more than traditional time markers because they show lunar energy patterns, which spiritual practitioners use to enhance their meditation practice benefits.

Auspicious Time for Donation and Bhaumvati Amavasya Rituals

The Amavasya observed on this Tuesday is dedicated to Mars, and its observance brings relief from Mangal Dosh. The special time of day from sunrise to sunset on February 17th brings its highest point of “Daan” (charity) value to the world. 

Through their donations of red lentils, black sesame seeds, and warm clothing to needy individuals, people can directly honor their ancestors while achieving spiritual balance.

The faithful can continue their charity work and Pitru Tarpan ceremonies throughout the day because the annular solar eclipse will not be visible in India, which means Sutak restrictions do not apply.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:27 AM IST
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: February 16 Or 17? Know The Exact Date, Snan Muhurat, And Daan Timings

QUICK LINKS