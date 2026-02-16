Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

The Hindu calendar designates Phalguna Amavasya as a crucial time frame that people need to observe for conducting ancestral worship and purification rituals.

The tithi question for today or tomorrow has become a common inquiry throughout 2026. The Vedic Panchang states that Amavasya Tithi starts at sunset on February 16 and ends at noon on February 17, 2026. The Udaya Tithi for Tuesday, February 17, requires all major religious practices and fasting and sacred bathing to take place on that day.

The Bhaumvati Amavasya alignment serves as the most powerful method for people to remove their planetary troubles while they request ancestral blessings.

Ritualistic Ancestral Offerings for Spiritual Elevation

The practice of Tarpan and Pind Daan reaches its highest point on this day because people believe that the physical world and ancestral space exist in closest proximity to each other at this time.

The proper way to honor the dead requires people to look toward the south while they present water that includes black sesame seeds and kusha grass. The “Pitrus” require people to perform the Panchbali Karma rituals, which involve setting aside food for cows and crows and dogs and ants and spirits.

The practice of feeding the needy, combined with donating seasonal items such as umbrellas and black clothes and food grains during this Tuesday period, activates protection for the lineage against Pitra Dosh obstacles, which creates a pathway to domestic peace and harmony.

Critical Prohibitions and Behavioral Self-Restraint

The observance of Phalguna Amavasya requires observers to follow specific rules which prevent them from accumulating negative energy.

The person needs to stay away from all Tamasic foods, which contain meat and onions and garlic, together with all alcoholic beverages and substances that cause intoxication.

The person needs to avoid all hair cutting, nail cutting, and shaving activities because these practices remain forbidden during Amavasya. People need to stay indoors during nighttime on this day because it contains powerful lunar energy, which makes isolated places unsafe, including cremation grounds.

The person needs to remain peaceful while staying away from family problems because any argument that happens on this day will disturb ancestral spirits who bring obstacles into their life.

