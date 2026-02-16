LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi openai Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody February 15 2026 Couple Friendly movie review babar azam Jaipur Harshwardhan Sapkal Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Falgun Amavasya 2026 begins Feb 16 sunset to Feb 17 noon. Perform Tarpan, Pind Daan, Panchbali Karma, fasting, and charity for ancestral blessings. Avoid meat, alcohol, hair/nail cutting, and conflicts to remove obstacles and ensure domestic harmony.

Falgun Amavasya 2026: Date, Rituals, Dos & Don’ts for Ancestral Blessings
Falgun Amavasya 2026: Date, Rituals, Dos & Don’ts for Ancestral Blessings

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 16, 2026 08:25:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

The Hindu calendar designates Phalguna Amavasya as a crucial time frame that people need to observe for conducting ancestral worship and purification rituals.

The tithi question for today or tomorrow has become a common inquiry throughout 2026. The Vedic Panchang states that Amavasya Tithi starts at sunset on February 16 and ends at noon on February 17, 2026. The Udaya Tithi for Tuesday, February 17, requires all major religious practices and fasting and sacred bathing to take place on that day.

The Bhaumvati Amavasya alignment serves as the most powerful method for people to remove their planetary troubles while they request ancestral blessings.

You Might Be Interested In

Ritualistic Ancestral Offerings for Spiritual Elevation

The practice of Tarpan and Pind Daan reaches its highest point on this day because people believe that the physical world and ancestral space exist in closest proximity to each other at this time.

The proper way to honor the dead requires people to look toward the south while they present water that includes black sesame seeds and kusha grass. The “Pitrus” require people to perform the Panchbali Karma rituals, which involve setting aside food for cows and crows and dogs and ants and spirits.

The practice of feeding the needy, combined with donating seasonal items such as umbrellas and black clothes and food grains during this Tuesday period, activates protection for the lineage against Pitra Dosh obstacles, which creates a pathway to domestic peace and harmony.

Critical Prohibitions and Behavioral Self-Restraint

The observance of Phalguna Amavasya requires observers to follow specific rules which prevent them from accumulating negative energy.

The person needs to stay away from all Tamasic foods, which contain meat and onions and garlic, together with all alcoholic beverages and substances that cause intoxication.

The person needs to avoid all hair cutting, nail cutting, and shaving activities because these practices remain forbidden during Amavasya. People need to stay indoors during nighttime on this day because it contains powerful lunar energy, which makes isolated places unsafe, including cremation grounds.

The person needs to remain peaceful while staying away from family problems because any argument that happens on this day will disturb ancestral spirits who bring obstacles into their life.

Also Read: Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It On February 16 Or 17? New Moon Date Confusion And Solar Eclipse Possibility Explained

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 8:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Falgun Amavasya 2026Pind DaanTarpan

RELATED News

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For February 16-20 | Check Routes To Avoid And Key Details Inside

India-UK Trade Pact Set For April Rollout: Scotch Whisky Duty To Drop From 150% To 75%, Auto Tariffs To Be Reduced Gradually

Row Erupts As Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Booked For Comparing Tipu Sultan To Shivaji; Later Says ‘Statement Twisted’

Will PM Modi Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In Ceremony? LS Speaker Om Birla And Vikram Misri To Represent India In Bangladesh

LATEST NEWS

What Happened To ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’? Candace Owens Drops Bombshell Claim Against Turning Point USA Former CEO’s Wife Erika Kirk

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Responds To Area 51 Secret Military Facility Claims – WATCH

‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

Donald Trump Praises ‘Board Of Peace’ As Member States Pledge $5 Billion For Gaza Relief

Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

‘Couple Friendly’ Movie Review: Manasa Varanasi And Santosh Sobhan Shine In An Emotional, Realistic Romantic Drama With Natural Performances

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin
Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

QUICK LINKS